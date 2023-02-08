How Bob Throndsen Died? The Former KOMO News Director Died

Bob Throndsen, a multiple EMMY award-winning broadcast journalist and former KOMO News Director, has died. Let’s look closely at Bob Throndsen’s demise and Cause of Death.

How Bob Throndsen Died?

Bob Throndsen, a veteran journalist, died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 4, at his home in Edmonds. He was 75 years old at the time. Steve McCarron, a KOMO reporter, shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook. Bob Throndsen was known for his pleasant nature. Given the recent information, many people must be interested in Bob Throndsen’s cause of death. The actual cause of death for Bob Throndsen has yet to be revealed.

Who is Bob Throndsen?

Bob, a multiple Emmy Award winner, retired in 2012 after 34 years as managing editor and news director at KOMO TV News and KOMO News Radio. While at KOMO News Radio, he received Edward R. Murrow Awards for Best Newscast and Overall Excellence. Before joining KOMO, he worked in Philadelphia and Portland, Oregon. In a 2012 article about Bob’s retirement, KOMO said: “Throndsen is a journalist, but he is also a modest teacher. Over the years, he has served as a mentor to many employees at KOMO.”

The Career of Bob Throndsen:

Bob worked in Portland and Philadelphia before departing KOMO News in 2012. He spent 34 years at KOMO TV. He reported and hosted the news at KOMO. Later, at KOMO 1000 Radio, he progressed to the posts of managing editor and news director. He aimed to enhance the people around him in each of those responsibilities. His coaching advice at KOMO News was legendary. He was repeatedly lauded for his willingness to spend time with new reporters, assisting them in writing scripts, inspiring them, and helping them improve their talents. Bob’s brief three-year career with My Neighborhood News Network greatly impacted our reporting.

Tributes to Bob Throndsen:

Many individuals expressed condolences to his family and how much they adored him. KOMO’s Molly Shen wrote, “We are saddened by the death of one of KOMO’s all-time greats. When I arrived here over 26 years ago, Bob had just taken over as Managing Editor. He was a gentle teacher and an example of the type of journalist we all aspire to be. And, as much as we mourn his passing in our newsroom, my heart goes to his wife, daughters, and grandchildren.

