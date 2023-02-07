Aris Hampers Death Details: How Did Aris Hampers Die?

Aris Hampers, a legendary radio personality whose voice could be heard on Grand Rapids radio for decades, died on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 73. His death has left his family in tremendous grief, and the entire Grand Rapids community is mourning the loss of this renowned radio personality. Continue reading to hear more about the late Grand Rapids radio personality Aris Hampers, his death, and much more!

Who is Aris Hampers?

Aris Hampers, full name Aris Peter Hampers, was a legendary radio personality best known as a Grand Rapids radio personality whose voice could be heard on the Grand Rapids radio airways for decades. Hampers grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was born and raised. He attended Ottawa Hills High School before continuing his schooling at Western Michigan University. He had been a music fan since infancy, and in the late 1960s, he sang vocals and played keyboard for a band named the Soulbenders, whose song “I Can’t Believe in Love” was a local hit in 1967.

How Did Aris Hampers Die?

Aris Hampers, the iconic Grand Rapids radio personality, died on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 73, after a battle with throat cancer. His family members have yet to issue an official statement on his death. Therefore, details about his funeral service are unknown. Aris announced in December 2019 that cancer would mute his voice. He stated that his voice began to change in February 2016, but physicians detected nothing after doing a scope of his throat. However, it was discovered in 2018 that he had a malignant tumour on his windpipe, which had affected Hampers’ voice box.

Tributes to Aris Hampers:

Christopher Harrington shared a tributary post on his Facebook account, expressing his sympathy for Aris Hampers’ death. “A friend to everyone who ever met him, Aris Hampers, died away today,” the message says. We are all heartbroken, just like everyone else in Grand Rapids.” “I first saw Aris in 1968, when his band Phlegathon played at Forest Hills High School. That tiny piece of magic was thanks to my friend Kim Rush. After high school, I used to hang out in the GRCC student lounge, where Aris held court on most days. Later, as the top alt-rock DJ on WLAV, he helped bring in a whole new era of radio, for which we will be eternally thankful.

I’m delighted I celebrated his birthday at the Intersection a few years ago, where Troll for Trout and Ambrosia performed. Aris, the world is a little worse off without you. “I love you, man,” it said at the end.

We send our heartfelt sympathies to Aris Hampers’ family, friends, and everyone who knew him. His death is a tremendous loss for the Grand Rapids community, and his famous legacy will live on in the hearts of his followers forever. We pray to God for the strength to get through this tough time for his family and friends.

