Is Nicola Bulley Body Found? Find Out The Update

Nicola Bulley’s spouse told Sky News that she “needs to be found safe and well” because “I can’t send those daughters to bed again with no answers,” as police revealed new CCTV footage of her on the day she vanished. The mother-of-two went missing while walking her dog in Lancashire on Friday, January 27. The “primary working hypothesis” of officers is that the 45-year-old fell into the River Wyre near St Michael’s on Wyre. However, her relatives and friends have stated that “no evidence whatsoever” supports this.

What do the Officials Say?

Ms Bulley’s partner, Paul Ansell, said the girls “miss their mummy dearly” and “need her back” in a separate statement posted by Lancashire Police on the 10th day since she was last seen. “This has been such a difficult time for the girls, but also for myself and all of Nicola’s family and friends, as well as the wider community,” he said. In a further voice note, he told Sky News: “We must find her alive and healthy. I can’t leave those girls to bed without answers tonight.”

Is Nicola Bulley’s Body Found? Update:

Nicola Bulley, 45, a mother of two, recently went missing while walking her dog along the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire. She was last seen on January 27th, and there has been no sight of her. The police have stated that their primary theory is that Nicola fell into the river. She is thought to have fallen into the river while attempting to recover a tennis ball for her dog, Willow. Willow was discovered nearby after Nicola went missing, appearing to be “bone dry.” However, Ross McCarthy, a dog behaviour expert, has remarked that the situation is not as straightforward as it seems.

He argues that dogs’ reactions to water are influenced by their relationship with their owners and prior encounters with water. Some dogs may jump into the water, others may mooch around the side, and yet others may worry about the unusual circumstance.