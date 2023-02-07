Did they find Nicola Bulley? Search expert Nicola Bulley says the case is unusual

Nicola Bulley is a 45-year-old woman who went missing on January 27, 2023. She was last seen near St. Michael’s on Wyre in Lancaster, United Kingdom.

What happened to Nicola Bulley?

On January 27, 2023, Nicola Bulley left her house to drop her two daughters at school. After dropping them off, she walked with her dog to the Wyre River.

Nicola Bullet joined a work conference call at 9:01, according to the timings of the United Kingdom.

She was last seen at 9:10, walking with her dog. The call ended at 9:30. Later, her phone was found on the bench by the river.

The phone was still connected to the call. Her dog was sitting near the bench. There was no sign of him going into the river.

When searched, the dog harness was found near the river. It’s been ten days since the incident, but there hasn’t been any news about Nicola Bulley. Her husband and children are devastated.

Investigative measures are taken to find Nicola Bulley:

The primary focus of the police at the start was on a woman seen near the site of Nicola’s disappearance.

She was identified as a 65-year-old woman walking the Riverside with her dog. The woman made a statement that she had not seen Nicola anywhere.

On February 4, a CCTV image of a woman walking with a baby pram was released. Currently, the woman is being treated as a witness, but nothing meaningful has come out yet.

Police confirmed that they had not found any clues in the river or the riverbank. They said that they did not find this disappearance criminal or suspicious.

Later on, police claimed that Nicola Bulley had fallen into the river. Many people criticized this claim. Nicola’s husband and family protested against the claim.

There was no evidence to back this claim. The police said this claim was only a working hypothesis as they were sure Nicola had stayed in the area.

What is the current status of the investigation?

The investigation now involves a helicopter, police divers, sniffer dogs, and drones. They also have additional help from the fire department and Mountain rescue.

Nicola’s clothes and other identification details have been shared with everyone, asking for cooperation.

The police have not given up and are continuing their search for Nicola.

The Bulley family also has not given up hope, hoping and praying for Nicola to return quickly.

Read More: Oklahoma Dumpster Guns Disposed By Raymond Anthony Mussatto