What Happened Ata Johnson? | Los Angeles car crash involves Dwayne Johnson’s mom

On Wednesday night Dwayne Johnsons aka “The Rock” mother, Ata Johnson was injured in the severe car accident in Los Angeles. But the actor called it a miracle due to his mothers’ survival nature.

The former WWE star posted a photo on the Instagram of a damaged mangled red Cadillac that looks like heavy damage. The Rock wrote a lengthy caption praising his mother and said thanks to GOD that his mom was safe.

Black Adam star describes his mother’s attributes through the post “Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night.She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated.This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver.”

In the crashed car picture the Escalade’s shell had been torn off and crashed. While the interior part and airbags was also destroyed in the accident. He further said “She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real.Thank you LAPD & LAFD for being so caring & focused. Thanks for staying on phone and talking me thru it all.”

The Rock also thanked the fire department as well as Los Angeles police for timely help at the accident and for talking to him after the accident. In the Instagram caption he also give a tiny advice to all to hug their parents.

He said “I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3 am call, we never want to get.

celebrities’ reaction on accident

Ronnie Coleman

I know exactly what you mean. I lost my only parent almost 6 years ago. That hole never heals and i miss my mom every day. God Bless yours and may she live forever

TYRESE

Praise God we love you angel mother!!!!!!!!!! Praise God in the name of Jesus you will ALWAYS be covered…. We love you mother!!! GRACE!!!!!

Creed Fisher

Glad she’s ok brother🙏praying for her continued healing. God is amazing always.

Phil Heath

Brother, I am so sorry your mom endured this but very thankful to God she’s okay. I can only imagine the stress you felt in that moment. Sending love and prayer🙏🏽

