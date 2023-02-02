A missing Illinois college student has been found dead after drowning, police say

According to the police a missing Illinois State University student whose dead body was discovered near a creek area. 21 year old Matthew Listman was reported missing informed by The Normal Police Department (NPD).

When the police get the news of his missing, police started searching. They started gathering information from Matthew’s friends and family members; they also tried mobile phone data and local business videos to find him.

What happened with Matthew Listman

At the creek area List man’s body was found in the 900 block of North Main Street, in Normal. The body was found at around 10 p.m. 130 miles southwest of Chicago on Friday, said to police.

Ron Listman, father of Matthew Listman posted on Facebook about his son:

“To my son, Matthew, you were the best son a father could ask for. I love you and miss you already. I wish I could trade places. My life will never be the same waiting to hear your voice or hug you once again. Till we see each other again. I love you.”

As per the latest police reports the body was identified as the Matthew Listman. After completing all the essential investigations, the case will be handled by the McClean County Coroner’s Office to find the death of the young man was not criminal.

Business ISU posted a Tweet about their student: “We are devastated to learn of the tragic passing away our own College of Business student, Matthew Listman. The COB offers their deepest condolences to Matt’s family, friends, classmates, advisors, and instructors.”

The initial medical reports indicates that Matthew Listman died due to drowning, in the extreme cold exposure. Still other reports like Toxicology are pending. While on other side, McLean County Coroner’s Office works in collaboration with Normal PD to find more details in this case.

There are more than four thousand fatal drownings in the United State every year, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Interestingly, nearly 80 per cent of people who died in these accidents are male.

Social media tributes to Matthew Listman

Duane NMadge

Wow…. So very sorry for your loss… sending much love and hugs to you all..

Florence Smith

Rita and family, so sorry for the loss of that young soul. 🙏 for your family.

Zora Wasil

I have no words my dear friend except I know your grief 😔 💔 I pray The Lord give you peace and comfort for I know your life will never be the same…. and you WILL see him again… much love to you and your family ❣️🌹

Peg Mann

I lost a son 9 years ago. He had a sweet face like your son. So sorry for your loss. Will be praying for your family. 🙏

Read Also: ‘RHOC’ star Tammy Knickerbocker says her missing daughter Lindsey is alive