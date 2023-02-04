Keith Lovelace, 13, is missing and police are searching for him

A 13 year old teen named Keith Lovelace has been missing and is being searched by the Police. Search are continued in the lead of Pittsburgh Police SVU detective. On this page we’ll check out all details about Keithe Lovelace and what happened to him.

Keith Lovelace: What happened to him

According to the police 13 year old Keith Lovelace might be in the danger after he ran away from his house, and the Pittsburgh Police are now searching for him. According to the reports the teen boy ran away from his house due to his mother.

Now, police take this case seriously because the age of teens is deficient and they are considered to be at risk for the teen. Pittsburg police released a statement on this incident :

“SVU detectives seek tips and information to locate 13-year-old Keith Lovelace.

He is considered to be in danger due to his age.

Lovelace is 5’5″ and 115 pounds. He ran from his mother in the Downtown area of Ross Street. He was last seen wearing a royal blue hat, orange, maroon and black Columbia jacket, and sweatpants.

He has a Port Authority bus pass.

if you have any information, please call 9-1-1 or Missing Persons at (412) 323-7141.”

Details about Keith Lovelace:

Keith Lovelace is 5 feet, and 5 inches and his weight is around 115 pounds. According to his parents he was last seen downtown at Ross Stree. In his last seen attire, he wears a black jacket with black trousers and a blue cap. According to the police he possesses a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus pass.

Help the teen

Police is asking help from the public to call 911 or the Pittsburh police at 412-323-7141 if anyone have any information about this teen boy, they can contact these numbers.

