Employees from Northrop Grumman found dead What happened at Northrop Grumman?

On January 30, two employees of Northrop Gruman were found dead company’s Bacchus facility in Salt Lake County, Utah. Still the reason behind the death is not revealed, and details about the death are expected to be out soon.

According to reports two employees were found unconscious when the incident was took to the local police notice.

After the incident the West Valley City Fire and Local Police Department responded immediately and provided the life-saving measures to the employees. But nothing worked, and when they both were taken to the hospital were announced dead.

The investigation is continued with the help of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Northrop Grumman official statement:

“We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the employees who lost their lives as well as to the staff of Northrup Grumman.” further they also told to the news agency “Out of respect for the privacy of the employees and the families, we are not releasing any further details.”

Police Investigation in the Case:

While on other side the police department did not say about this incident due to ongoing investigation, WVCPD addressed the media and said “I can tell you that Utah Occupational Safety and Health is aware of the incident and investigating,

“I can’t speak about this case specifically as the investigation is open and ongoing, but the process in general is that when we are informed of an incident, we conduct a thorough investigation.

“It is important to note that we do not investigate the accident or fatality itself, but instead investigate whether there were any violations of adopted safety and health standards.”

“If violations are found then citations may follow. Timing on investigations varies but by statute we have up to 180 days to complete and investigation.”

Northrop Grumman Details:

Technology-based company Northrop Grumman works in the aerospace and defence technology as well as the works in the space technology and cyberspace.

According to the official data the company have more than 90,000 employees. The company has a worldwide presence with the offices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Middle East, South Korea, United States and Japan.

If we talk about US states , it have more than 550 facilities all over the U.S. and 25 worldwide. This company’s headquarters is Northrop Grumman at Falls Church, Virginia, USA.

Read Also: David Elder | Professional Baseball Player Cause Of Death