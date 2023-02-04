How did Johnny Cloer Die? | Radio announcer from North Carolina has passed away

Famous radio announcer Johnny Cloer passed away recently. Let’s check out what happened with Johnny Cloer and reason behind his death.

What happened to Johnny Cloer

A popular North Carolina radio announcer Johnny Cloer died , he was known for playing the music and the interesting is that he died on the 64th anniversary of “The Day the Music Died”. Famous radio announcer passed away due to deteriorating health issues.

Buddy Poole announces this information on the morning show radio show on WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury. According to Poole “it is a mighty sad announcement”, and the big thing is that Cloer spend more than 50 years as a radio host.

Johnny Cloer : Reason for the death

Sadly, we inform you about the death of Johnny Cloer has died. Johnny Cloer was known as a very genuine and warm personality by his friends and family members. Now, most of his followers and near ones are curious about Johnny Cloer’s death reason.

The exact reason for Johnny Cloer’s death has not been revealed yet. Past few years, he has experienced a few health issues like breaking his back and some other minor issues.

He told in a 2016 interview that it was very difficult for him to move around, In the studio he mostly spent his time in a static position.

During his show he sit in the same position during through the show. Unfortunately he died on the 64th anniversary of “The Day The music Died”. If we find more information about the death of Jonny Cloer, we’ll update this section.

Know more about Johnny Cloer

In 1966 Johnny started his career with WSAT radio station, this is the time when the Beatles, Rolling Stones and The Supremes were at their peak when he began his journey with many of his evergreen songs performed by him till the end of his career.

According to Johnny, in the beginning he played only country music, but later he learned to mix it up with top songs and eventually persuade station management.

Cloer remembered fielding requests and dedications, and he recalls that time. According to Coler it is a little bit difficult to broadcast regional sports.

Social Media Tributes to Johnny Cloer

Many of his followers and friends expressed their grief to his family and pay tributes to the great radio host.

Cynthia Christie

“RIP buddy you will be missed praying for the family.”

Christine Cloer

“My heart is breaking. My nephew. I love you very much.”

Read Also: Authorities report a man was killed after an officer shot him in Lynchburg