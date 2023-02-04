Has missing mum been found? Mising Mum Family Were In Searching

The family of missing Nicola Bulley have made a desperate appeal for her safe return, with her sister saying, “people don’t just vanish into thin air”. Last Friday morning, the 45-year-old was last seen on a riverbank dog walk in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire. Speaking to Sky News, Ms Bulley’s sister Louise Cunningham said it seemed like they were “trapped in a nightmare”. Detectives had previously stated that they had located a prospective witness. “We’re going round and round in circles trying to put together what happened,” Ms Cunningham explained. Lancashire Police had previously released a CCTV photograph of a woman walking her tiny white dog in the area.

What Happened to Nicola Bulley?

The search for a mother of two who went missing while walking her dog continues. When she went missing, she had just dropped her two girls, ages six and nine, off at school and was walking her dog along the River Wye in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre. The side of the river discovered Bulley’s “worried” dog by a shop owner who raised the alarm about her. Bulley, also known as Nikki, has “two tiny girls who need their mummy home,” according to her partner, Paul Ansell. On Tuesday, police announced they had discovered a potential witness, a guy in his 70s, and on Wednesday, it was revealed that an old abandoned warehouse was being examined.

Has missing mum been found?

Bulley went missing while walking her dog on Friday morning. She was last spotted on a towpath near the River Wyre in St. Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire. Her phone was located on a nearby bench. According to investigators, it was still connected to a conference call when it was discovered. Willow, her springer spaniel, was spotted walking between the river and a bench about one hour after she vanished.

The individual who reported Bulley after noticing the “worried” mother of two’s dog by the river expressed hope that nothing “awful” had happened to her.

The store owner, who declined to provide his name, also spotted Bulley’s cell phone on a bench by the river, beneath a tree with a notice warning of deep water pinned to it. I saw the dog and recognised it was that dog, but I immediately forgot whose dog it was, said the woman. I went to investigate since there was a phone on the bench with something between it and the water, which turned out to be a dog leash.

“Some people know about her and her companion because when we walk around the river to pass the time, we always say good morning or comment on how beautiful the day is, but that’s all.

