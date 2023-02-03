Shania Twain Admitted That She Almost Reached Death After Covid Attack

What about plastic surgery? That does not impress her. Shania Twain, the queen of country music, has announced that she would not get cosmetic surgery to change her appearance. The “You’re Still The One” singer confessed that cosmetic treatments have been on her mind for some time, but she has ultimately opted against them. “I’ve come to the conclusion that, no, I’m not going to do that,” she stated on Monday’s “Making Space with Hoda Kotb” podcast.

COVID-19 Nearly killed Shania Twain:

There is no denying what happened to Shania Twain during a devastating incidence of COVID-19 that nearly cost her and almost killed her. On Apple Music 1, Zane Lowe interviewed the country-pop diva, who disclosed that she was evacuated to the hospital after contracting a severe case of Coronavirus. “I’m asthmatic anyway, and then I had a pretty nasty spell with COVID, and it was quite threatening,” Mark Twain explained. I had to be attacked by a special squad since no one else would fly me to the hospital because a COVID patient cannot be picked up and flown to a hospital.”

He had to wait for the benefits of plasma therapy, which wasn’t always realistic, to set in before it could help Twain feel better. In response, she stated, “That’s the sad thing… I suppose it was more than the people surrounding me were excellent. They didn’t tell me how many more days of plasma therapy I would be unable to respond to before being placed on a respirator. I’m on my way out. “Did you know?” Furthermore, she stated that she was halfway through my maximal therapy. That was nice to hear because there was no mention of it.

Twain Overcame Adversity Throughout Her Life:

Twain, a five-time Grammy winner, was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2004 and has had to battle the sickness ever since. The nerves in her vocal cords were destroyed during her 10-year sabbatical from singing due to the ailment. Twain underwent open-throat surgery in 2018 to rebuild the damaged nerves in her throat, which helped her regain her singing skills thanks to physical therapy. She also starred in a Netflix documentary last year, “Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl,” in which she discussed her battle with cancer.

Who is Shania Twain?

Shania Twain is best known for her album ‘The Woman in Me,’ which she released in Canada. Twain is one of Canada’s most successful singers, outselling only Celine Dion. Her record ‘Come on Over’ is undoubtedly one of the best-selling country albums. Furthermore, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter have received numerous ‘BMI Songwriter honours. Music was introduced to Shania at an early age, giving her the label “The Queen of Country Pop.”. She began writing, performing, and appearing on television when she was ten. Her traumatic upbringing drove her to seek refuge in music. Furthermore, her impoverished family profited from her music as a source of comfort and income.

