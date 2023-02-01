What Happened to Emily Fisher After Her Tragic Death? Following the Deadly Accident, a 23-Year-Old Utah State University Student Died

Emily Fisher, 23, of South Jordan, was killed in a head-on accident on State Route 30. Keep reading this story to discover more about Emily Fisher’s horrible car tragedy.

What became of Emily Fisher?

In a head-on collision in Cache County, a 23-year-old Utah State graduate was killed. When the tragedy occurred, Emily Fisher was en route home for the weekend. Because she was concerned about Sardine Canyon’s plight, she took the long road home. The crash happened on State Route 30 at milepost 101 in Petersboro on Friday at about 2 p.m., according to Utah Highway Patrol authorities.

What Caused the Accident?

According to investigators, a silver Ford Fiesta driver lost control of the vehicle while driving west and slid into oncoming eastbound traffic. Due to the slick roads, a white GMC couldn’t avoid the Ford and collided with it head-on. According to the police, the lady died due to her wounds after being transferred to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the GMC was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other passengers in the GMC were unharmed.

Emily Fisher, Who was She?

Fisher was set to graduate from USU with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management this spring. She just finished a mission in Milan, Italy, and plans to return this summer with friends. Fisher’s parents, who live in South Jordan, and three sisters survive her. “When she walked into a room, she instantly made everyone feel loved.

She was the best among us because she was kind and unselfish. According to her obituary, she had an infectious laugh, was an excellent listener, and could fill any need in your heart. On February 3rd, there will be funeral services.

Emily’s Cousin’s a Kind Message:

I’ve been struggling to find the right words to write this. For those who don’t know, my sweet and cherished cousin and closest friend died yesterday night as a result of the results of an automobile accident. I am very fortunate to have met her and shared her surname. She loved popcorn like no one else I’d ever met. Oh, and her fondness for chocolate. At athletic events, we made so many memories. Our apartment complex would often mix us up, but I will miss it. She was my biggest fan in hair school, regularly showing up to have my services done.

I’ll never forget introducing us as Emily and Emily, then surprising everyone with Fisher and making them guess how it occurred. You left this world much too soon. It comforts me to know you are among our deceased family members, some of whom you met for the first time.

Read More: Founder Of Ro-Ro Ferry Services, Labuan’s Peter Kong, Died This Monday