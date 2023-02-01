Founder of Ro-Ro Ferry Services, Labuan’s Peter Kong, died this Monday

At age 65, Datuk Seri Peter Kong, a well-known businessman from Labuan, passed away.

Kong, the founder of the Ro-Ro ferry service, passed away on Monday, January 30, at Labuan Nucleus Hospital.

The news of his death has spread quickly on the internet and has elicited an outpouring of condolences and tributes on social media.

Who was Peter?

Datuk Seri Peter Kong was a well-known businessman on the duty-free island of Labuan.

He founded the Ro-Ro ferry service, which served the Labuan-Menumbok-Labuan route for over a decade through Labuan Ferry Sdn Bhd.

He was an early member of the MCA in Labuan and held the position of Labuan MCA youth leader in the 1990s.

He also held various political affiliations over the years, including serving as an advisor for UPKO and later becoming the deputy president of Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (Chinese quota).

Throughout his life, Peter was known for his strong voice on various public issues.

In addition to his business and political ventures, Peter acquired the Waterfront Hotel, the oldest hotel in Labuan, and renamed it the Billion Waterfront Resort.

This hotel was formerly owned by the prominent businessman Tan Sri Chua Ma Yu’s family.

How did Peter Kong Die?

Datuk Seri Peter Kong, a prominent businessman in Labuan, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, due to an infection.

His sister, Rozi Kong, confirmed the news of his passing, which occurred at 12:40 pm.

Peter was a beloved figure among his family and close ones and is survived by three sons. His sudden passing has been deeply felt by those who knew him.

Peter Kong Funeral and Aftermath:

According to Peter’s sister Angela Kong, Peter’s remains will be received at his son’s house in Taman Fulliwa the following afternoon.

Then, after a funeral service, he will rest at the Buddhist cemetery near Taman Fulliwa on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 2 pm.

He is survived by his three sons, one of whom is a doctor.

People have taken to social media to express their condolences to Peter’s family and pay tribute to his life and legacy.

His passing has been deeply felt by those who knew him, and he will be remembered by many.

Peter Kong social media Tribute:

Datuk Seri Peter Kong was well-known among journalists in Labuan and Sabah as a friendly and approachable businessman.

He welcomed and accommodated journalists during their news coverage assignments on the island.

This reputation made him a well-loved figure in the media community.

Read More: Carla Riccitelli, Where Is The Ex-Wife Of Maurizio Miani Now?