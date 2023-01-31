Who was Cindy Williams? What caused her death?

According to a statement from her children Emily and Zak Hudson, Cindy Williams died at the age of 75. She is best known for playing Laverne on the ABC sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” which ran from 1976 to 1983. In Penny Marshall’s TV show Laverne, Cindy Williams played Shirley. Williams was in more than 150 episodes of the show, but she quit after what seemed to be a fight with Ms. Marshall, who also died in 2018 at the age of 75. In a statement that they put out, her children said what caused her death. She died Monday after only being sick for a short time.

How did Cindy Williams die?

In a statement, Liza Cranis, the Williams family’s official spokesperson, said how Cindy Williams died. Liza Cranis put out the statement on behalf of Cindy’s kids, which said that Cindy was sick. Her family and the spokesperson haven’t said anything else about what happened.

About Cindy Williams’s career

Cindy Williams was cast in George Lucas’s 1973 movie “American Graffiti” before she got her start in the sitcom that would impact her career most. She was up for best supporting actress at the British Academy Film Awards for her role as Laurie in the movie. The next year, she was in “The Conversation,” a film by Francis Ford Coppola. Along with “American Graffiti,” it was nominated for an Academy Award for best picture. Williams also tried out for the role of Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” movie series, which Carrie Fisher played.

Williams also wrote “Shirley I Jest: A Storyed Life” in 2015, and a national theatre tour of “Me, Myself, and Shirley” had just ended.

About Cindy Williams’s family

Cindy Williams was born on August 22, 1947, in Van Nuys, California, to Francesca and Beachard Williams. Reports say that Cindy’s mother was a waitress and her father worked in electronics. In 1982, Williams married Bill Hudson, an actor and musician. Reports say the two met at a celebrity baseball game while filming Laverne & Shirley.

Zak and Emily were Hudson and Williams’ two children. While filming the seventh season of Laverne & Shirley, the actress found out she would have their first child, Emily. Cindy’s two children put out a statement after she died. It said, “The death of our kind and funny mother, Cindy Williams, has left us with an indescribable sadness that can’t be put into words.”

The statement said, “It has been our joy and privilege to know and love her. She was one of a kind, beautiful, and kind. She also had a great sense of humour and a sparkling personality that everyone loved.”

Read Also: Gregory Allen Howard die: The cause of death of ‘Harriet’ screenwriter