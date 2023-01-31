Gregory Allen Howard die: The cause of death of ‘Harriet’ screenwriter

Gregory Allen Howard, producer-writer of “Harriet” and “Remember the Titans” writer died on Friday. We will see all the details in this article about Gregory Allen Howard and how he died.

Gregory Allen Howard: How did he die

On January 27, 2023, Gregory passed away in Miami after a short illness at 70. As a screenwriter, he worked for the $100 million big-budget movie “Remember the Titans” and was the very first African American screenwriter for this big-budget movie.

His Cousin Whatley confirms this sad news on Twitter “My cousin, the screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard passed away last night. #RIP”.

The reason behind the death of Gregory Allen Howard

We all feel very bad to inform you that the great screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard died suddenly. He was known as a very genuine and friendly personality by nature. Now many of her followers and people are curious about his death details.

Reporter Ashley Spencer also posted on Twitter about Gregory “Sad to hear about the passing of Remember the Titans screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard. He was a trailblazer who fought to get Titans to the screen when “every single buying entity in Hollywood” rejected it twice, he told me in 2020 for”.

As per the latest information, Gregory Allen Howard’s exact cause of his death has not been revealed yet. If found any update regarding this, we will update this section.

Gregory Allen Howard: Who was he

Gregory Allen Howard was an African American Screenwriter- a producer who worked in many famous movies. He was born in Virginia in 1952; due to his stepfather’s job in the Navy, he frequently shifted to different locations in his childhood.

He completed his graduation from Princeton University and took a degree in American history. Later she worked for a company named Merrill Lynch on Wall Street for a short span. After that, he relocated to Los Angeles to make his career in literature.

Social media tributes to Gregory Allen Howard

Jorge A.Rayes.

RIP Gregory Allen Howard, who wrote “Remember The Titans”–the 1st spec script by a Black screenwriter to make $100 million at the BO (& a GREAT flick–watch if you haven’t.) He also co-wrote “Ali”, & was an accomplished playwright. Rest in power, sir. Thank you for the work.

Michael Barnathan -BLM

RIP Greg. I will finish what we started. You inspired me. You educated me. You made me laugh. You will be missed.

Cheo Hodari Coker

Ah man! Another friend and a friend of mine and John Singleton’s. I hope John was at the gates to meet him. He also never got the credit he deserved for ALI. RIP.

