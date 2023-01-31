Viola Leger Death Reason_ The Former Senator Viola Leger Passed Away

Viola Leger, an American-born Canadian actress, died at 92. It is heartbreaking to learn of the unexpected death of the renowned actress-turned-politician. Let us remind you that Viola Leger’s stage name was La Sagouine. Viola was a former senator as well as an actress. According to sources, her tragic death was verified by the management organisation Le Grenier musique on Saturday in Dieppe, New Brunswick. Her loved ones have paid respect to her and their heartfelt condolences to her family. The political world has lost a lovely soul.

What Happened to Viola Leger?

According to sources, La Sagouine died on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Dieppe, New Brunswick. Sen. Rene Cormier took to Twitter and tweeted,” The renowned Acadian actress Viola Léger passed yesterday at the age of 92. A bright career and loyal senator, she leaves us with her unwavering dedication and friendship. Thank you so much, dear friend. @SenatCA #Acadie”. Other politicians and entertainers paid tribute to her on their social media accounts. It’s challenging to realise that Viola Leger has passed away, leaving her family and friends.

Who is Viola Leger?

Viola Leger was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, on June 29, 1930. She holds a BA and B.Ed from the University of Moncton and an MFA from Boston University. Viola was later appointed to the Senate on Prime Minister Jean Chretien’s suggestion in 2001, representing the Senatorial district of L’Acadie, New Brunswick. She belonged to the Liberal Party. She stepped down from the Senate at the age of 75. She was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada in 1989. She was awarded the Order of New Brunswick in 2007. Viola was also the recipient of a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award in 2013 for her efforts as an actress in the film business.

Viola Leger Death Reason:

“The legendary interpreter of La Sagouine, the actress and former senator Viola Léger, has gone away,” Ginette Petitpas Taylor tweeted. La Sagouine represented not only a vocation and a life but also a source of immense pride and perseverance for all Acadians”. Her monument and obituary have not undergone any further updates. Maintain contact with us. She stepped down from public life in 2017 after suffering a stroke.

