Is Justin Baldoni still married? Who is Justin Baldoni wife?

Justin Baldoni is a professional 39 years old American actor as well as filmmaker. Justin is well-recognized for his role as Rafael Solano in the ” Jane the Virgin” (2014–2019) satirical romantic dramedy on The CW. Justin also famous for his work in the Five Feet Apart (2019) and Clouds (2020) films.

Justin Baldoni wrote, directed and produced his first music video in 2008. Because of this, Justin won his first “Audience Choice Award” at the Dawn Breakers International Film Festival. In 2012, Justin created “My Last Days”, a digital documentary series.

Colleen Hoover will be involved in the film adaptation of ‘IT ENDS WITH US,’ starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Christy Hall (I Am Not Ok With This) will write the script. pic.twitter.com/DYLp3awBkb — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 27, 2023

Who is Justin Baldoni wife?

Justin Baldoni is still married. Justin Baldoni’s wife name is Emily Baldoni. She is also a Swedish actress.

Justin married actress Emily Baldoni in July 2013 in Corona, California, after dating for a year.

Justin has a daughter Maiya Grace Baldoni, born in June 2015 and has a son Maxwell Roland-Samuel Baldoni, born in October 2017.

How old is Justin Baldoni?

Justin Baldoni’s age is 39 years. Justin Baldoni’s full name is Justin Louis Baldoni. Justin Baldoni was born to Sharon and Sam Baldoni in Los Angeles, California, United States. Justin’s birth date is 24 January 1984.

Justin did his college at California State University, Long Beach. Justin’s father is of Italian ancestry and Justin’s mother is a Jewish family. Justin Baldoni’s nationality is American.

Justin Baldoni’s Upcoming Movies

Justin Baldoni doesn’t have any upcoming movies right now. Justin is not working in any upcoming movies now.

Justin Baldoni began his acting career in 2004 with “The Young and the Restless” television series as Ben. In 2005, Justin made his film debut with the “Yesterday’s Dream” as Pat.

As a producer and director, Justin makes “Five Feet Apart” and “Clouds” films.

Justin also acted in many films, tv shows, and short films like Wedding Daze, Spring Break Shark Attack, Everwood, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Single Ladies, Happy Endings, Madam Secretary, The Bold and the Beautiful, Undercover Bridesmaid, Minkow, After Dusk They Come, The House Bunny, Undercover Bridesmaid, A Fine Step, The Proposal, Intervention: Cinderella, and more.

