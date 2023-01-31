How Adama Niane Died? Lupin Star Is No More

Adama Niane, a well-known actor, died on January 29 at 56. Niane is known for his role as Leonard in the Netflix series Lupin. On Instagram, filmmaker Olivier Abbou paid tribute to Niane, calling him his “idol.” He authored the following in English: “We didn’t leave each other for those four years, enjoying intense personal and artistic adventures at the end of the earth, Guyana, St Pierre and Miquelon. He was engrossed, lit, complete, skilled, and powerful. He was a hero, a friend, and an accomplice to me. “Please leave in peace.”

How Adama Niane Died?

Adama Niane, a French actor who acted in films such as Get In, Baise-Moi, and Netflix’s Lupin, died at 56. In the Netflix show Get In, the movies Baise-Moi and Get In, the actor is most recognised for his depiction of assassin Leonard Kone. On Twitter, Omar Sy, who co-starred with him in the movie Lupin, expressed his “deepest sympathy” and wished for his “soul to rest in peace.” On Sunday, filmmaker #Olivier Abbou announced his death on his Instagram account. According to Nyan’s representative, the cause of death is currently unknown.

What is Adama Niane Cause of Death?

The AFP broke the terrible news on Sunday, January 29. In addition, Adama Niane’s family has reported his death. Adama Niane’s cause of death has yet to be disclosed; however, his passing was verified by both his agency and a former director who hailed him as his ‘idol’ and a ‘friend’. We will update this page whenever we have formal details about his death cause. Get In director Olivier Abbou also shared the news with fans on Instagram, posting a snapshot of the actor with the caption: “It is with enormous regret that I learned of the passing of Adam Niane, with whom I had the pleasure of working on the two seasons of Maroni and Fury.

Tributes to Adama Niane:

Rabearivelo, Nirina Valérie, Oh, a sympathetic actor I used to like… Peace be with you! Papis, Artiselegal, An actor who has appeared in films and television. My condolences go out to the film family and his family. May the ground be a source of light for him. Amen. May his soul rest in peace. Tralala, Natalia, I saw him in various episodes and thought he was a great actor; I had no idea he had died, very terrible. My condolences and best wishes go out to his family. Toure, Abdoul, I’m appalled! I laughed so hard when he played Djawad’s brother as a lawyer in a more glamorous life and a member of the West Indies gang with Lupin! May his soul rest in peace.

