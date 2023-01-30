Who is Julie Bowens Husband? Is Julie Bowen still married?

Julie Bowen is a professional American Actress. Julie is famous for her work and role in the Modern Family (2009–2020) ABC sitcom as Claire Dunphy. For this, Julie received the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Julie is also known as Roxanne Please in the ER (1998–1999) NBC medical drama series, Denise Bauer in the ABC legal drama series Boston Legal (2005–2007), Carol Vessey in the NBC comedy series Ed (2000–2004), and Sarah Shephard in the ABC drama series Lost (2005–2007). In 2022, Julie Bowen appeared in the “American Dad” television series.

Who is Julie Bowens Husband?

Julie Bowen’s marital status is divorced. Julie Bowen husband’s name was Scott Phillips.

Julie married Scott Phillips on September 9, 2004. He is a real estate investor and software developer. Julie and Scott have three sons. Whose names are Oliver McLanahan Phillips, Gustav Phillips and John Phillips.

In February 2018, Julie filed for divorce from her husband, Scott, and they were divorced on 13 September 2018.

How old is Julie Bowens?

Julie Bowen’s age is 52 years. Julie Bowen’s full name is Julie Bowen Luetkemeyer. Julie Bowen was born to John Alexander Luetkemeyer, Jr. and Suzanne Frey in Baltimore, Maryland, United States. Julie Bowen’s birth date is 3 March 1970.

Julie did her school studies at Calvert School and then at Garrison Forest School, Roland Park Country School, and St. George’s School. Julie graduated from Brown University. Julie Bowen’s nationality is American.

How many movies has Julie Bovenska acted in?

Julie Bowen made her acting debut in 1992 with the “Loving” television series as Steffy. In 1996, Julie made her film debut with “Confessions of a Sleep Addict” as PJ.

Julie Bowen has worked in many films and TV shows in her acting career so far and has received many nominations and awards for the same.

Julie acted in many films and tv shows, including Happy Gilmore, Amy’s Orgasm, An American Werewolf in Paris, Stella Shorts 1998–2002, Crazy on the Outside, Life of the Party, Hubie Halloween, Mixtape, Lifestories: Families in Crisis, Runaway Daughters, The Last Man on Planet Earth, Justice League, Boston Legal, Lost, Family Guy, Tangled: The Series, DuckTales, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.

