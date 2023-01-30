An incident outside a party in Beverly Crest leaves three dead and four injured

A deadly shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive in Beverly Crest on Saturday in which seven people were made victims, out of which three people died and four were seriously injured.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the home where the shooting happened appears to be a short-term rental house. The LAPD police, at around 2:30 a.m., received multiple calls of a shooting happening in the Beverly Crest neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

The three victims killed, two men and a woman, are found in a car parked outside the rental house. Among the four injured victims, two of them were found nearby, and the other two wounded victims made themselves reach a private hospital in their vehicles.

The police department is carrying on an investigation. But further, no arrests have been made yet. Police are thus investigating the motive of the shooting. Presently there is no information about the shooter.

A spokesperson of the Los Angeles Police Department, Sgt. Bruce Borihanh, in a news conference said:

“We’re still interviewing additional occupants, as well as witnesses and neighbors, to try to piece together exactly what happened here,” Borihanh said. “Investigators are also going door to door and looking for additional surveillance video, or any evidence that could help us.”

The Beverly Crest shooting is the second mass shooting in eight days in Los Angeles County and the sixth in California in a month.

