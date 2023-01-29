Sinton’s former head coach Tom Allen dies

On Thursday, Tom Allen, who had been the longtime coach and athletic director at Sinton High School, passed away. He was tremendously successful in both of those roles.

Isaac Martinez, a graduate of Sinton High School in 2014 and the school’s coach, remarked that his former player “man, he was a fiery person.” “He was simply one of those instructors that if he had asked me to, I would have run through a brick wall for him, and I still would. I adore him, and I am so thankful to have had the opportunity to play for him and to assist him in coaching for the brief period of time that we worked together.

Due to the fact that Allen had been diagnosed with Multiple Systems Atrophy two years prior to his retirement, he was compelled to retire in the year 2018. The progressive neurodegenerative condition known as multiple systems atrophy affects the nervous system in a variety of ways. At the time of Allen’s retirement, which was five years ago, he sent this message to KRIS 6 Sports.

Allen predicted that the students in this programme would have success in football and that they would play the game. “It doesn’t matter if I’m here or not since it’s in capable hands,” the speaker said.

Allen was able to continue doing what he loved most, coaching the Sinton Pirates while suffering from the ailment. In spite of his condition, Allen was able to continue doing what he loved most. He coached the team in Sinton for a total of 12 years, during which time they won 8 district championships, made 10 trips to the playoffs, and had an incredible 106-40 record. In 2013 and 2014, he guided the Pirates to consecutive appearances in the state playoffs.

Martinez stated, “He never really talked to you too much about the x’s and o’s of things.” “Like he really wanted to push his players to be great, and he would always emphasise that to be a great young man you’re going to be a wonderful spouse, and a great parent one day,” said the former coach of the athletes.

Allen was widely regarded as one of the most admired and respected coaches in South Texas. It is not yet possible to ascertain what brought about the person’s passing.

Martinez stated, “You are aware of the work that we put out in order to play for the Sinton Pirates.” Since of the amount of effort that we put in, there is no door that we wouldn’t be able to open because we were planning to just knock it down if it was locked.

