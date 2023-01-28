Who is Billy Packer’s Wife Barabara? Family is Grieving the loss of Sportscaster

Billy Packer, the controversial broadcaster, married Barbara Ann Sucansky and shared three children. The family is mourning the loss of the late Billy, who died on January 26, 2023. He was 82 at the time of his death. The broadcaster’s life was full of controversies, both personally and professionally. In the article, we will let you know the personal life of Billy as to whom he was married, his family, children and more.

Who is Billy Packer’s wife, Barbara Packer?

Barbara Packer, original name Barbara Ann Sucansky, married Billy on September 9, 1961. Their relationship lasted for about 40 years until she died in 2022. Her family made her death public through social media on April 6, 2022.

Brandt Packer announced her mother’s demise on Twitter in a statement which reads:

“My incredible mother has passed through the gates into heaven. She is home now in complete peace and no longer suffering.

“Hug your loved ones a little tighter and cherish every moment in life. We love you Barb. Rest In Peace knowing we’ll take care of Billy from here.”

Following Barbara’s death, Billy also died less than a year after his wife’s death. They together shared three children named Mark Packer and Brandt Packer. The name of the third child is not known presently. We will let you soon whenever we get details about it. Following in his father’s footsteps, Mark and Brandt worked in the sports media.

Brandt and Mark also announced their father’s demise on social media, writing:

“The Packer family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy.”

All About Billy Parker, the sportscaster

Billy Packer was born in 1940 in Wellsville, New York. He was a famous sportscaster broadcast for college basketball, known for his controversial statements. Initially, while studying at the University, Billy was a fantastic athlete in various games, including baseball, football and basketball. In 1982, he was inducted into the University’s Hall of Fame. He had a successful career which lasted for about 30 years and is recognised as a color analyst for broadcasting.

