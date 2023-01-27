The Lodi Police Department shot and killed Anna Marquez’s husky Enzo: What happened? Detailed Explanation

Ana Marquez’s husky Enzo, a family dog, was shot and killed by the Lodi Police department following the response to a complaint that an aggressive dog tried to bite a family. The residents Galeno and Garcia, who witnessed the incident, said that the dog was not at all vicious and was playing with other dogs.

Ana Marquez, the dog’s owner, reportedly said: “I was running and looking for him; I went all over the neighborhood,” she said. “He went to Sandpiper, and a man there said he wasn’t vicious. (Enzo) was playing with the other dogs.”

What happened to Anna Marquez’s husky Enzo? Why he was killed?

Anna Marquez said that among the four family dogs, a Yorkshire terrier and three huskies who escaped her home made their way back home on their own, except a husky, Enzo. Anna was heartbroken when she heard the news that Enzo had been killed.

The Lodi Police Department claims that a complaint was filed against the dog that an animal was trying to bite the local residence on Sandpiper Circle on Tuesday at around 2:40 p.m.

Lodi Police Department Statement

Lodi Police Lt. Rick Garcia claims that the dog attempted to open the side gate to attack the family dog of the residents.

According to Garcia: “When our animal services officer arrived in the area, they saw a male using a piece of wood to block this aggressive dog from him and his pet dog.”

“Our Animal Services Officer tried to place the snare on the dog twice, but it broke free both times. LPD Officers had responded to assist our Animal Services Officer,” according to Lodi police.

“At this time the aggressive dog approached a group of individuals that were standing out front of their residence and the officer deployed his Taser, which is a less lethal device, to stun and incapacitate the dog, to allow our Animal Services officer to safely secure the dog. Unfortunately, during the incident, the dog passed away.”

“Lodi PD and Animal Services have been in contact with the dog’s owners. Ultimately, our officers were trying to control and secure the dog to protect the safety of the public.”, Lodi police said.

Justice for Anna Marquez’s husky Enzo

Anna Marquez was devastated on hearing that Enzo was shot and killed. The family have also arranged to hold an observance on Finch run for Enzo on Wednesday night.

Galeno and Garcia, the residents who witnessed the incident, said:

“People out there said it was a vicious dog; need everybody come out and do justice for Enzo”, she said.

“They just tased him and dragged him,” Galeno, a resident, said. “That’s like animal cruelty. You just don’t do that to a dog, no matter if they’re vicious or not.”

“They used a less-lethal device to incapacitate it and ultimately control it. That was probably the safest — and the taser is a less-lethal device and what it’s meant to do,” Garcia said. “It was probably the safest way to control the situation.”

Read Also: Police officer Michelle ‘Mully’ Mullen dies in bizarre indoor skydiving accident in Brisbane