Authorities revealed Friday that a child discovered unresponsive in his Duxbury home after being injured by his mother has died.

Plymouth County District Attorney’s office found 8-month-old Callan Clancy and his siblings, 5-year-old Cora and 3-year-old Dawson, with apparent trauma on Tuesday night.

After being located, Cora and Dawson died in the hospital, and Callan was taken to Boston for additional treatment. “Preliminarily, it appears the children were strangled,” Cruz added, pending an autopsy.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, faces two homicide, three strangulation, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges for her children’s deaths. Friday saw Clancy arrested at a Boston hospital.

After reporting her third child’s death, the DA has not announced if Lindsay’s charges would be enhanced.

Lindsay Clancy’s husband contacted 911 to report a woman’s attempted suicide at 47 Summer St. at 6:15 p.m. Cruz said Lindsay Clancy leaped from a second-story window.

Flowers were placed at Summer Street’s driveway all day.

“Shocked. Neighbor Tom McGrath was startled.

After the South Shore tragedy, several local congregations have offered faith and support.

“It’s nearly incomprehensible. Same-aged kids. Pastor Jeremy Stanford called it personal.

MGH verified Lindsay Clancy’s employment. “We are horrified and saddened to learn of this unimaginable incident,” the hospital stated Wednesday. We sympathise with those touched by these tragic events.”

Cruz termed the event “an unthinkable terrible tragedy” that wasn’t random.

He thanked the first responders who saw the tragedy.

“I’m sure many of them will not forget what they witnessed last evening,” Cruz stated.

Duxbury Fire Chief Rob Reardon says first responders are receiving extra help at this tough time.

“Tragic events are hard to grasp and digest. Our feelings may be mixed. Please know that all public safety employees have been and will continue to receive appropriate support,” Reardon added.

To all responders: We care. Reardon advised colleagues to get help.

Duxbury Town Manager René Read said law enforcement peer support groups help first responders.

“In these apparently difficult circumstances, our support for them is very vital, and we’re devoted to safeguarding their well-being,” Read added, holding back tears.

Read called Duxbury’s support “tremendous.”

“Remarkable. All churches are open. Read said people want to do something. “Tough.”

According to Boston 25, eight Pilgrim Church of Duxbury Interfaith Council churches opened their doors to provide shelter.

“Hard hitting. “There is a special numbness that comes in with it,” Ferguson added.

Ferguson said several of his parishioners are first responders and are worried after seeing the Summer Street residence.

We underestimate first responders and their initial reactions to calamities. Ferguson added, “I know the department put them on leave to seek mental health care.”

