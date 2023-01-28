Who is Kathy Hilton’s husband? Is Kathy Hilton still married to her husband?

Kathy Hilton is a professional American fashion designer, actress, socialite, and television personality.

Kathy Hilton is well-recognized as the mother of fashion designer Nicky Hilton and socialite Paris Hilton, and half-sister of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kim Richards and Kyle Richards.

From 2011 to the present, Kathy also appeared in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” television series. from 2021 to 2022, Kathy appeared in the “Paris in Love” tv series.

Kathy Hilton began her acting career as a child actress with the “Nanny and the Professor” film. In 2003, Kathy made her television debut with “The Simple Life” series.

After that, Kathy acted in many movies and tv shows like I Want to Be a Hilton, The Young and the Restless, The World According to Paris, Life with La Toya, On the Air Live with Captain Midnight, The Rockford Files, Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, Marcus Welby, M.D., Welcome Home, Johnny Bristol, and more.

Who is Kathy Hilton husband?

When Kathy Hilton was 20 years old, Kathy got married on November 24, 1979. Kathy Hilton husband’s name is Richard Hilton. He is an American businessman.

Kathy and her husband, Richard have four children. Nicky Hilton, born in 1983, Paris Hilton, born in 1981, Barron Nicholas Hilton II, born in 1989, and Conrad Hughes Hilton III, born in 1994.

Kathy lives in Bel Air, Los Angeles, with her husband and children. Kathy Hilton and her husband are still together.

Do Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have the same father?

Kathy Hilton’s full name is Kathleen Elizabeth Hilton. Kathy Hilton was born to Kathleen Marry and Laurence K. Avanzino in New York City, U.S. Kathy’s father is of Italian descent and Kathy’s mother is of Irish descent. Cathy’s parents later divorced, and Cathy’s mother married Kenneth E. Richards from 1917–1998. Kathy’s mother has three children from her first marriage and two children from her second marriage named Kyle Richards and Kim Richards.

How much is Kathy Hiltons net worth?

Kathy Hilton is a popular fashion designer as well as an actress, television personality and socialite. Kathy earns her income from multiple sources. Kathy Hilton’s net worth is around $350 million. Kathy has earned the highest income from her fashion designing and acting career. Kathy has all the amenities one would need. Kathy has a big house and some expensive cars.

