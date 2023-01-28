Bryan Johnson reversed his age by 5.1 years in just 7 months.

The founder and CEO of a biotechnology company have spent millions on sophisticated technology to reduce his age.

Johnson is also involved in trials for Johnson’s biotech company’s BluePrint project, which aims to alter humans’ epigenetic constitutions.

Bryan Johnson somehow managed to reverse his age through therapies and changing his diet and lifestyle.

Who is Bryan Johnson?

Bryan Johnson, the 45-year-old CEO of Kernel, a neurotechnology company, has made headlines for successfully reversing his age by 5.1 years in just seven months.

Johnson attributes his age reversal to cutting-edge biotech treatments and lifestyle changes.

Johnson’s journey to reverse his age began with a desire to improve his overall health and well-being.

So he began experimenting with various biotech treatments, including stem cell therapy, growth hormone therapy, and NAD+ therapy.

He also changed his diet, exercise routine, and sleep habits significantly.

How has Bryan Johnson managed to do this?

Stem cell therapy

One of Johnson’s key treatments to reverse his age was stem cell therapy.

This treatment involves extracting stem cells from the patient’s body, such as fat or bone marrow, and then re-injecting them into the body to repair damaged cells and tissues.

Johnson received stem cell therapy regularly, which helped rejuvenate his cells and improve his overall health.

Growth hormone therapy

Another treatment that Johnson used was growth hormone therapy.

Growth hormone is a protein produced by the pituitary gland that plays an important role in cell growth, tissue repair, and overall health.

By receiving growth hormone therapy, Johnson increased his growth hormone levels, which helped improve his muscle mass, bone density, and overall physical fitness.

NAD+ Therapy

Johnson also used NAD+ therapy as part of his age-reversal journey.

NAD+ is a coenzyme in all living cells that plays a critical role in cellular metabolism, DNA repair, and energy production.

By receiving NAD+ therapy, Johnson was able to boost his levels of NAD+ and improve his overall health and well-being.

Lifestyle Changes

In addition to these biotech treatments, Johnson made significant changes to his lifestyle.

He adopted a healthy diet and exercised regularly, and getting enough sleep each night is essential.

He also avoided smoking, drinking, and consuming drugs. These lifestyle changes helped to support the effects of the biotech treatments and contributed to his overall age reversal.

Through a combination of cutting-edge biotech treatments and lifestyle changes, Bryan Johnson, the 45-year-old CEO of Kernel, successfully reversed his age by 5.1 years in just seven months.

His journey serves as inspiration for others looking to improve their health and well-being through the use of biotech treatments and lifestyle changes.

While the process is not easy, it is still possible, and the benefits are worth the efforts of Bryan johnson.

Read More: Yvonne Plaza Chua Shot Dead Video Was Released: What Happened?