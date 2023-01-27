Who was Kelly Ripa first husband? Are Mark and Kelly still married?

Kelly is a professional American Actress as well as a talk show host. Kelly is well-recognized for the syndicated morning talk show Live! with Kelly and Ryan. Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, own a New York-based production company, “Milojo”.

In 2014, she was named by The Hollywood Reporter as one of the most powerful people in media. In 2022, Kelly Ripa appeared in the “Generation Gap” and “Home Economics”.

Kelly will be seen in the “Pine Valley” upcoming project.

Who was Kelly Ripa husband?

Kelly Ripa’s husband’s name is Mark Consuelos. Yes, Mark and Kelly are still married.

Kelly Ripa met her co-star Mark Consuelos in 1995 on the set of “All My Children”. In 1996, Kelly and Mark got married. The couple has three children. Their names are Lola Consuelos (born June 16, 2001), Michael Joseph Consuelos (born June 2, 1997) and Joaquin Antonio Consuelos (born February 24, 2003).

In SoHo, Kelly and Mark lived on Crosby Street, Manhattan, for many years, but in 2015 they sold that house for $20 million and moved to a townhouse in East 76th Street.

How old is Kelly Ripa and what is her net worth?

Kelly Ripa was born to Joseph Ripa and Esther Ripa in Berlin, New Jersey, U.S. Kelly Ripa’s age is 52 years. Kelly Ripa’s birth date is October 2, 1970. Kelly Ripa did her study at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees Township, New Jersey and Camden County College. Kelly Ripa’s nationality is American.

Kelly Ripa has a net worth of around $120 million. Kelly has earned her income from her acting and modelling. Kelly has appeared in many movies and TV shows and has appeared in many brands and commercials as a model. Kelly also received many awards for his work. Kelly also owns a $27 million home. Kelly also has expensive cars.

Kelly Ripa’s Movies career

In 1986, Kelly Ripa made his career as a dancer in the “Dance Party USA”. In 1990, Kelly made her acting debut with the series “All My Children”, for which Kelly was nominated for several awards.

Kelly Ripa is famous for her works and role in the Live! with Regis and Kelly, Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade, TV Land Awards, Hope & Faith, CNN Heroes, and American Housewife.

Kelly also acted in many movies and tv shows like The Stand In, Riverdale, Broad City, Live from Lincoln Center, Nightcap, Homemade Millionaire, Brothers & Sisters, Fly Me to the Moon, The Great Buck Howard, The Marriage Ref, The Knights of Prosperity, Saturday Night Live, Marvin’s Room, The Stand-In, Someone to Love, and more.

