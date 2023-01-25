Who is Adam Devine wife? Are Adam Devine and Chloe still together?

Adam Devine is a 39 years old American actor as well as comedian, singer-screenwriter, and producer. Adam is well-recognized for the Comedy Central comedy television series Adam Devine’s House Party and Workaholics. Adam is also famous for his work in Uncle Grandpa, Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero, Modern Family, The Righteous Gemstones, and Green Eggs and Ham. In 2022, Adam Devine appeared in the “The Out-Laws” film and “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” and “Reindeer in Here” television series.

Bacchus announced that @ADAMDEVINE is reigning this year. Cue all the olds in Fox 8’s comment section saying they don’t know who he is, bc they’re pissed Mel’s antisemitic ass was cancelled from a totally different parade. Adam’s super cute & hilarious. These ppl are ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/JiRSZ1G4c6 — Alexis Payment 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@alex_and_harley) January 24, 2023

How old is Adam Devine?

Adam Devine’s age is 39 years. Adam Devine’s birth date is November 7, 1983. Adam Devine was born to Dennis DeVine and Penny DeVine in Waterloo, Iowa, U.S. Adam’s full name is Adam Patrick Devine. Adam did his school at Millard South High School and graduated from Orange Coast College. Adam Devine’s nationality is American.

Who is Adam Devine wife?

Adam Devine’s marital status is married. Adam Devine’s wife’s name is Chloe Bridges. She is also an actress. Adam met Chloe in 2014 on the set of “The Final Girls”. Adam started dating Chloe Bridges in February 2015. Adam and Chloe got engaged after 4 years of dating. After this, Adam and Chloe got married on 9 October 2021. Adam and his wife both are happy with their married life and are living their life happily.

What is Adam Devine famous for?

In 2007, Adam Devine began his acting debut with the “Crossbows & Mustaches” series. In 2007, Adam made his film debut with “Mama’s Boy” as Alhorn. Adam is also famous for his work in Uncle Grandpa, Modern Family, The Righteous Gemstones, Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero, and Green Eggs and Ham.

Adam Devine also acted in many movies and tv series, including Ratko: The Dictator’s Son, Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics, Game Over, Man!, The Lego Batman Movie, Magic Camp, The Minor Accomplishments of Jackie Woodman, Frank TV, Samantha Who?, Tron: Uprising, Nick Cannon Presents: Short Circuitz, Arrested Development, American Dad!, Drunk History, Vampirina, The Price Is Right at Night, and more.

