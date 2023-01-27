When and how did Janet Abelson die? An explanation of the cause of death of the former mayor of EL Cerrito, California

On January 26, 2023, Janet Abelson, the former EL Cerrito city’s mayor, took her last breath at 76. The devastating news was made to the public by the City of El Cerrito, CA, on their social media page in a statement which reads:

“ It is with tremendous sadness that the City of El Cerrito announces the passing of long-time former City Council Member Janet Abelson. Janet passed peacefully on January 26, 2023. She was 76.”

The El Cerrito City Council and the entire City staff team send their deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Janet Abelson. She is already truly missed.”

Mayor Lisa Motoyama said: “ Janet leaves a tremendous legacy in El Cerrito” She is integral to the fabric of our City; her family is our family. We were all looking forward to seeing what she’d take on in her next life stage off the Council, and to not have that is difficult for all of us.”

Janet’s Cause of Death Explained

As per the statement, Janet died peacefully. The funeral arrangements are pending. We shall update you once we get the details about it.

Janet Abelson’s Identity Explored

Janet was among the prominent politicians in the Bay Area. In 1999 she was elected to El Cerrito City. She dedicated 23 years of her life to public service, including five terms from 2002 to 2017. Janet committed her entire life to improving her neighbourhood and fought for financially weak citizens.

Apart from being a mayor, she actively participated in organisations, including the Contra Costa Transportation Authority( Chair) and West Contra Costa Transportation Authority Committee(Chair).

She, as a president, served in the Soroptimist International of El Cerrito, Bayside Council of Parents, PTA of Harding and El Cerrito High School(Member), Teacher Associations(Vice President), El Cerrito High School Archiving Committee and California walks(treasurer).

Tributes and Condolences Surfaced Online for Janet

Following the news of her demise internet is filled with her rest in-peace messages. People are paying tribute to the late Janet on different social media accounts. Netizens have shared condolences to her family in their challenging time. May god give them the strength to overcome their sorrows. May the divine soul rest in peace forever.

Congressman John Garamendi, in his statement, wrote:

“Saddened to learn that the former City of El Cerrito, CA Mayor Janet Abelson, has passed away.

Janet was a leader for local transportation, equality, and disability rights. She was also a dear friend who will be missed by many. Her kindness, leadership, and passion for advocacy will always be remembered.”

Barry on Twitter wrote:

“Janet Abelson was a long time BART partner. She cared deeply about transit and we cared deeply about her. Our Board of Directors and staff worked closely with her over the years and she was a tireless advocate for a safe and accessible BART system.”

John Gioia wrote:

We lost a great leader for transportation #equity, disability rights&supporting seniors. Former @cityofelcerrito

Mayor&Councilmember Janet Abelson has passed away. I will remember her energetic&passionate advocacy for those whose voice was not always heard. @CerritoChamber

Rebecca Saltzman commented:

Saddened by the passing of Janet today. She served on the El Cerrito Council for 23 years, retiring last month. She did so much for the city and for transit, including improving the accessibility of BART. We often ran into each other on BART, as pictured in this photo from 2017.

Read Also: Police officer Michelle ‘Mully’ Mullen dies in bizarre indoor skydiving accident in Brisbane