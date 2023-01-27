Police officer Michelle ‘Mully’ Mullen dies in bizarre indoor skydiving accident in Brisbane

A tragic accident took place last Thursday, which took away the life of a respected police officer, Michelle ‘Mully’ Mullen. The Queensland police officer was involved in a deadly incident while indoor skydiving in Brisbane’s North. At the time of his death, Mullen was 52.

Mullen suffered severe life-threatening injuries and was immediately transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital. Despite all the medical efforts, Michelle could not survive and died on Wednesday due to the wounds that occurred in the incident.

What Happened, and How did he die?

Acting Senior Sergeant Mullen reportedly collapsed into the edge of the wind tunnel at the site of iFly Indoor Skydiving in Brisbane. She suffered severe injuries in her head and spinal cord.

The 52-year-old Senior Sergeant, after battling for six days, passed away at a young age. According to the reports, Mully was an experienced skydiver. As stated by her friend, she inspired many people and will be remembered for her kindness.

A spokesperson of the Queensland Police said that a report is being prepared for the coroner. The investigation department is looking for the circumstances that led to her death.

The Statement reads:

‘Police are assisting Work Health and Safety investigations in relation to a 52-year-old woman sustaining critical injuries at an indoor skydiving venue in Chermside on January 19,’

‘The woman sadly passed away from her injuries at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital on January 25.’

Condolences are Poured

Following the cops, untimely demise, condolences have begun to pour by her friends, family, relatives and colleagues, who are saddened by this horrible incident. May god give Michelle’s family strength and power to overcome their sorrows in this challenging time. Our heartfelt sympathies are also with the family. May the eternal soul rest in peace forever.

Read Also: What happened to Kay Brown? Everything you need to know about the NBA player tragic demise in a car accident