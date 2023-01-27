The Bay Area rapper Dangerous Dame has reportedly passed away

Dangerous Dame, also known as Damon D. Edwards, passed away. Let’s see all things in detail.

Dangerous Dame: what happened to him

Dangerous Dame, aka Damon D. Edwards, died a few days ago. He was the very first American rapper from the Bay Area who made a deal with a very popular record company.

According to reports, the rapper death news was declared on social media and wrote that he died suddenly. One of his friends, J.R. EWING confirmed the news of his death and shared a condolence message through Twitter.

he wrote, ” Got a call this morning saying my homeboy Dangerous Dame passed away. Real Oakland O.G.s much love and respect 🙏🏽 #RestInHeavenlyPeace God bless his family and friends. #DeepEastOakland #oaklandcalifornia”

Know more about Dangerous Dame

Dangerous Dame was known as a very genuine and friendly personality. As of now, many of his followers and fans must be curious to know more about his death details. The actual details are not revealed yet. If we find any update, we will update this page.

Damon D. Edwards the actual name of Dangerous Dame, was an Oakland-based rapper. In 1990 he released his first album name as “I Got What You Want”, on Atlantic.

If we talk about the late 1980s, Dangerous Dame was one of the famous rappers of that time in Oakland. Dame had a very good rhyme frequency that made him think like MC Shan but with a little extra tone of Northern Californian.

Social media tributes to Dangerous Dame

Followers and many people expressed their sympathies to his family and pays tribute through different social media channels. This news upset his fans, and they felt sympathy for Dangerous Dame.

Too $hort

RIP, Dangerous Dame. You definitely 100% put on for The Town. If yall listen to my song “short but funky” on the short dogs in the house album….. Dame wrote that song for me. You see him in the old school 2Short videos & I even re-recorded his song “stay with me”,. RIP, my nigga. We went bump yo music for life.

Precious Pearl

Damn, R.I.P Dame, good dude right here I would play I call your name, pulling up to the blue store on 79 hollies and buying him a beer

ijscustom_tees

RIP, Dangerous Dame. His baby girl spits that same fire 🔥 out of her mouth. It just flows and flows.💋❤️

sennet.Curtis

Short but funky is one of my all-time favourite too shorts cuts. “mama always said the truth wouldn’t hurt me”. 🔥🔥 RIP Dame!

bros

I remember I Call Your Name and his mgmt passing out promo records

Jerry Martin

This really hurts my heart 💔 Prayers to your family and moms 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

I swear had u had the chance u was the best rapper and writer out the town!!! Thank u for allowing me to get on your track waaaaay back…Dangerous Dame u are Oakland baaaaaby!!!! May u now rest peacefully

#dangerousdam

