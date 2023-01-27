Who is William Mpadi Maphoto? Robbery suspects in SA remanded in custody

In SA Robbery William Mpadi Maphoto, one person is taken into Custody. We will go through all details about Robbery and also check details about William Mpadi Maphoto.
Details about William Mppadi Maphoto and Eric Matlou
Two South African citizens, Lephalale, were taken into police custody as the suspect of the robbery; this incident happened on Saturday.
This incident happened after a shootout at Block 8 between six armed persons and the police. After the shootout, the suspect was taken into custody on next day, while the second suspect was taken into custody on Monday.
The two suspects, 30 years old William Mpadi Maphoto and 42 years old Eric Matlou, have been taken into police custody, and both were arraigned at the Village Magistrates court on Wednesday.
Both suspects were charged with illegal possession of guns and ammunition.
