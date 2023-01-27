Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Who is William Mpadi Maphoto? Robbery suspects in SA remanded in custody

News

Police officer Michelle 'Mully' Mullen dies in bizarre indoor skydiving accident in Brisbane

News

Who is William Mpadi Maphoto? Robbery suspects in SA remanded in custody

By

Published

SA Robbery Suspects
Source: thevoicebw.com

In SA Robbery William Mpadi Maphoto, one person is taken into Custody. We will go through all details about Robbery and also check details about William Mpadi Maphoto.

Details about William Mppadi Maphoto and Eric Matlou

Two South African citizens, Lephalale, were taken into police custody as the suspect of the robbery; this incident happened on Saturday.

This incident happened after a shootout at Block 8 between six armed persons and the police. After the shootout, the suspect was taken into custody on next day, while the second suspect was taken into custody on Monday.

SA Robbery Suspects

Source: Medicotopics

The two suspects, 30 years old William Mpadi Maphoto and 42 years old Eric Matlou, have been taken into police custody, and both were arraigned at the Village Magistrates court on Wednesday.

Both suspects were charged with illegal possession of guns and ammunition.

Read Also:  In Texas, Stephen F. Austin wide receiver Graylan Spring was killed after colliding with an 18-wheeler

In this article:,,,,