Missing: What happened to Josiah Jayuan Henderson?

The Columbus Division of Police is searching for Josiah Jayuan Henderson, a 12-year-old child missing from the city’s north side. Let’s take a closer look at what happened to Josiah Jayuan Henderson.

What happened to Josiah Jayuan Henderson?

Josiah Jayuan Henderson, a 12-year-old boy, was last seen on Columbus’ north side, and the Columbus Division of Police is currently hunting for him. His family is very anxious about his safety and whereabouts. Josiah Jayuan Henderson’s relatives and friends are hunting for him as well as the authorities. Josiah Jayuan Henderson was last seen on Wednesday at 7:00 a.m. on Shanley Drive. He was dressed in a grey sweatshirt with a front zipper, blue and white tennis shoes, and a black jacket with white stripes down the arms.

Help to Find Him:

Osiah is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Help!

If you have any information on this occurrence, please call 614-645-4545 or 614-645-2358. The people of Columbus are being requested to help authorities find Josiah Jayuan Henderson, last seen on the city’s north side.

