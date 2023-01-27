How did Violet Flowergarden aka Sophia Dinverno die? What Happened to her?

Violet Flower garden, a YouTuber, died unexpectedly at 23. In further detail, let’s look at how the young YouTuber died and Sophia Maureen Dinverno’s cause of death.

How did Violet Flowergarden aka Sophia Dinverno die?

Sophia Maureen Dinverno, a Grass Lake inhabitant, died on January 17, 2023. According to one of the obituaries in the Jackson Citizen Patriot, the creator, whose real name was Sophia Maureen Dinverno, died on Tuesday of last week, January 17. The statement described her death as “unexpected”, although no cause of death was stated. “I wish you well-deserved serenity and happiness, Sophia.” Madeline Ward penned the piece.

Who is Sophia Dinverno?

Sophia went to Jackson Preparatory School, Early College, and Lumen Christi Catholic High SchoolShehe was a varsity runner for the Lumen Christi girls’ cross-country te in her sophomore year. Sophia then completed Jackson Prep and Early College before enrolling in the nursing programme at Jackson College. She used to participate in various sports and activities when she was younger. Sophia began taking dance lessons at the Academy of the Arts when she was four years old. Sophia competed and performed in annual recitals as a member of the Jackson Dance Company. She played AYSO soccer in Grass Lake and participated in community 5K races with her family.

Sophia Dinverno Youtube Channel:

Dinverno created a YouTube account in 2013 and produced several films featuring edits of the online horse game Star Stable. The Violet Flowergarden has 172k YouTube followers. As her work became more popular, she began making more game videos. Over 48 million people have watched all of her viral training videos. Her YouTube channel had over 172k subscribers at the time of her death. She had over 56k Instagram followers, as well as a substantial following. In February 2023, she would have been a YouTuber for a decade.

Funeral and Tributes to Sophia Dinverno:

At noon, a Celebration of Her Life will be held at the Desnoyer Funeral Home on January 28, 2023. At 2:00 PM, the funeral will be held at St. John’s Cemetery. The family will welcome guests at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28. Violet’s supporters immediately expressed their sadness when the awful news was delivered. “I just found out Violet Flowergarden died. I’m in tears and disbelief. She was a shining light in the SSO community and was adored by many. Lovely, rest in peace. “I’m hoping you’re riding over the fields with Lola and pumpkin rn,” one user remarked.

