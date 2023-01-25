What Happened to Everett Quinton? Director and Actor Explanation of the Cause of Death

Everett Quinton, an actor and director, died at 71. In the following paragraphs, we’ll learn more about Everett Quinton.

What became of Everett Quinton?

Everett Quinton, an actor, director, and torchbearer of absurd theatrical productions, passed away at age 71. Rick Sheinmel announced the death of Everett Quinton on social media.

The Cause of Death:

Everett Quinton died in his sleep at the age of 71. The reason for death is unclear at this time. As soon as the news broke, relatives and friends took to Twitter to sympathise with Everett Quinton’s family. Apart from the confirmation of his death, it is unclear exactly what led to his death at this time, and the specific cause of Everett’s death was not disclosed either.

We are trying to contact Everett’s friends and family to learn more about his demise. As soon as new details on the horrific incident that brought many people to tears are available, this area will be updated.

Everett Quinton, Who was He?

Quinton founded and was the creative director of the Ridiculous Theatrical Company, where he starred in various shows. His most recent performances are A Christmas Carol at The McCarter Theatre, Devil Boys from Beyond at World Stages, The Merry Wives of Windsor at the Shakespeare Auditorium in Washington, D.C., The Witch of Edmonton at Red Bull Theater, and The Witch of Edmonton at Red Bull Theater.

Everett performed as Madam Rosepettle in O Dad, Poor Dad, Mama’s Hung You in the Closet, and I’m Feeling So Sad at Cleveland State University’s Summer Stages. Everett was previously featured in Women Beware Women at Red Bul Theater (2008 Callaway Award, Best Actor). Quinton is a well-known actor and filmmaker. He received the Actors Equity Callaway Award.

Famous Everett Directions:

From 1987 through 1997, Everett was the Artistic Director of The Ridiculous Theatrical Company. He also appeared in Georg Osterman’s Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde and Brother Truckers (Bessie Award); Richard and Michael Simon’s Murder at Mining Manor (Drama League Award); and Carmen, Linda, Movieland, A Tale of Two Cities (Obie Award).

Everett has directed revivals of Big Hotel, Camille, Der Ring Gott Farblonjet, and How to Write a Play by Charles Ludlam. He also ran Brother Truckers (in New York, London, and Edinburgh), Carmen, and Sebastian Stewart’s Under the Kerosene Moon; Treasure Island and The Beaux Stratagem are now playing at Omaha Broadway for Young People. His credits in movies and television include Law & Order, Big Business, Deadly Illusion, Forever Lulu, and Natural Born Killers…

Everett Quinton and Charles Ludlam:

According to David Kaufman’s book, Preposterous. Ludlam met Quinton at the beginning of 1975 while travelling along Christopher Street, according to the play The Theatre Life and Times of Charles Ludlam. They spent the night together but then lost contact. When Ludlam died of AIDS in 1987, Quinton took over as artistic director, guiding the company through a decade in which AIDS claimed the lives of some of the brightest stage artists, New York rents skyrocketed, arts funding was slashed, and the cost of producing off-off-Broadway became nearly impossible for troupes like the Ridiculous. The company left its One Sheridan Square headquarters in 1995 (now home to Axis Theatre Company), and Quinton’s tenure as creative director ended in 1997. There would be no succession.

Read Also: Premier Designs Jewelry co-founder Andy Horner Passed away: Cause of Death Explained