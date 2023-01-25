Lloyd Morrisett, co-creator of Sesame Street, dies at 93

Lloyd Morrisett passed away at the age of 93. He was the co-creator of the children’s most favourite and long-running educational television series Sesame Street. In this article, we will see all the details about Lloyd Morrisett.

Sesame’s official Twitter page confirmed the death news of Morrisett. “Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of our esteemed and beloved co-founder Lloyd N. Morrisett, PhD, who died at the age of 93,” the company wrote. Still, the cause of his death is not revealed by Morrisett’s family.

Sesame Workshop released an official statement on the death of Llyod Morrisett “A Lifetime Honorary Trustee, Lloyd leaves an outsized and indelible legacy among generations of children the world over, with Sesame Street only the most visible tribute to a lifetime of good work and lasting impact,”

They continued in the statement, “A wise, thoughtful, and above all kind leader of the Workshop for decades, Lloyd was fascinated by the power of technology and constantly thinking about new ways it could be used to educate.”

Joan Ganz Cooney, the co-founder of Sesame Workshop, said, “We can’t imagine the Sesame world without Lloyd Morrisett. Morrisett first introduces the notion of using TV to teach toddlers before going to school. They learn letters and numbers through the show.

He was one of my very loyal friends for me over fifty years as well as he was a very great partner through this journey.

He was born in Oklahoma City on Nov. 2, 1929. He completed his bachelor of arts in philosophy from Oberlin College in 1951. Later she got a PhD in experimental psychology from Yale University.

Morrisett started teaching at the School of Education at the University of California at Berkeley. He did not have any impressive with academic life. He also worked for Social Science Research Council. During this journey, he developed specific knowledge in early education.

He got the idea for Sesame Street in December 1965 when Morrisett that his three-year-old daughter Sarah was waiting in front of the TV for her favourite morning cartoons to start.

He was amazed after watching his daughter that she had memorized the entire TV Jingles.

Later in the 2008 book “Street Gang: The Complete History of Sesame Street” Michel Davis wrote Sarah’s mastery of jingles led Morrisett to begin a new experiment and that all we know is Sesame street’s success. Morissette then met Cooney, a famous TV writer and producer.

Read Also: 21-year-old woman Jacquline Jones from San Diego goes missing after walking out of rehab in Los Angeles