George Magoha Cardiac Tamponade: What Caused the Former Education Secretary’s Death? Explained

George Magoha, a former Education CS, passed away at 71. Let us take a closer look at how Former Education CS died and George Magoha’s cause of death.

What Happened to George Magoha?

Former Director of Education George Magoha died of a heart attack in Nairobi. Professor George Magoha was brought to Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday after collapsing at his residence. As his heart problems deteriorated, efforts to resurrect him proved useless, and he died. During his career, the late Magoha held many positions in the education sector, the highest of which was Cabinet Secretary.

What was the Identity of George Magoha?

George Albert Omore Magoha, a Kenyan consulting surgeon, academic administrator, and technocrat, were born in Nairobi. In 1952, he was born. He was a transformative leader, a brilliant scholar, a loyal public worker, and a well-known physician. He was a surgical professor at Maseno University School of Medicine in Kisumu County, Kenya.

He was formerly the Cabinet Secretary for Education in Kenya. He was the head of the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) from 2016 to 2019. From 2005 until 2015, he served as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nairobi. In addition, he was a consultant urologist at Kenyatta National Hospital, a university teaching hospital.

Career:

Magoha was named chairman, dean, and principal in the College of Health Sciences and eventually deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Nairobi in fast succession around the turn of the century (the late 1990s to early 2000s). He was named vice-chancellor of the University of Nottingham in 2005 after scoring the best among the candidates.

His most notable accomplishment at UoN was instilling discipline among educated, non-teaching, and student populations. Staff workers reportedly never worked after he took office, lecturers skipped lessons, and some students lost their test results. Student strikes were a recurrent occurrence that harmed the institution’s image.

He stopped unrest by meeting freely with students to hear their concerns. During his ten years as vice-chancellor, students went on strike less often than before his appointment.

President Uhuru Kenyatta chose him as Chairman of the Kenya National Examination Council in 2016 based on his track record as a no-nonsense education administrator. As Chairman of KNEC, his primary priority was reorganising the council to combat rampant academic dishonesty and corruption in national test administration. He is recognised for breaking up cartels spreading test cheating for years, and restoring exam credibility in Kenya.

On March 1, 2019, he was appointed Cabinet Secretary for Education in Kenya. On March 26, 2019, he was sworn in to replace Amina Mohamed, who had been reassigned to the Sports docket.

Death of George Magoha:

The once outspoken state official died on the evening of January 24 due to heart problems. The 71-year-old died at the Nairobi Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. George Magoha died of heart arrest. It sealed his fate. Hon. Amazon Jeffah Kingi, Kenya’s current Senate Speaker. Following his passing, social media was inundated with tributes.

Read Also:- How did Graylan Paul Spring Died? Car Crash Accident Explained