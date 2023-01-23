How did Graylan Paul Spring Died? Car Crash Accident Explained

Graylan Paul Spring, a Stephen F. Austin State University student, died on Friday after being involved in a car accident north of Corrigan. In further detail, let’s look at how Graylan Paul Spring died.

How did Graylan Paul Spring Died?

Graylan Paul Spring, a second-year Stephen F. Austin State University student-athlete, died from injuries incurred in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 59 just north of Corrigan on Friday afternoon, according to a statement from the SFA Athletic Department. According to a news release from the Corrigan Police Department, wide receiver Graylan Paul Spring, 19, of Austin, was flown by helicopter to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe on Friday. His mother announced on social media that he died on Saturday night.

Everyone is welcome to a candlelight vigil at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Another 18-year-old student, Micah Alan McAfoose, a previous member of the SFA baseball team, died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident, according to the college.

Crash Incident:

McAfoose was driving a Nissan Versa southbound on Highway 59 in Corrigan with Spring as his passenger when an 18-wheeler made a left turn heading northbound from Plant Road, according to a news release from the Corrigan Police Department. The trailer of the 18-wheeler was damaged when the Nissan collided with it, trapping the vehicle beneath. McAfoose “suffered from his impact injuries,” according to the press release. Spring was airlifted to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, where he was listed in critical condition.

While Corrigan police could not identify the 18-wheeler’s driver on Saturday night, Antonio Sandoval Jr., 68, of Diboll, was named in a Polk County Today report as the driver who reportedly refused by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Corrigan Volunteer Fire Department.

Who is Graylan Paul Spring?

Graylan Paul Spring was a second-year student. Graylan spent his life with a friendly smile and a pure heart. He will be remembered and sorely missed. SFA baseball head coach Johnny Cardenas and SFA football head coach Colby Carthel published statements. “Micah was a person who always had a smile on his face,” Cardenas said. He was one of the most outgoing children we’d ever had in our programme. Our players and staff will miss him.”

