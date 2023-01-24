Who is Kyrie Irving’s girlfriend? Know all about Marlene Wilkerson

Kyrie Irving is among the greatest players in NBA history. Find out all you need to know about his girlfriend, Marlene Wilkerson, right here.

Point guard for the Brooklyn Nets in the National Basketball Association (NBA), Kyrie Irving is an American professional basketball player (National Basketball Association). He has been heralded as the greatest ball handler in NBA history. Kyrie Irving’s playstyle is built around him exhibiting his exceptional creative abilities. His skill with the ball is a key part of what makes him one of the most dangerous point guards in the league.

Kyrie Irving was born to parents Drederick and Elizabeth Irving on March 23, 1992, in Melbourne, Australia. Irving has earned the moniker “Little Mountain” from fans and the media despite his impressive height (6’2). He is significantly shorter than the average NBA player.

While in New Jersey, Irving attended both Montclair Kimberly Academy and St. Patrick’s High School. After being drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2011 NBA draught, Irving set a record by becoming an NBA All Star a record seven times. He was also voted the league’s rookie of the year.

Who is Kyrie Irving’s girlfriend, Marlene Wilkerson?

It’s no secret that Marlene Wilkerson is a popular Instagram model and opinion leader. She entered the world on July 11, 1993, and has since amassed over 730k YouTube subscribers and 413k Instagram followers. Kyrie Irving is engaged to be married to his fiancée, Marlene, of two years.

When Marlene first started using social media, the most of her postings were associated with health and beauty, but recently, she has shifted her focus to more general topics. Why? It was in June of 2021 that she gave birth to her and Irving’s first child.

Does Kyrie Irving have children?

Yes. The point guard for the Brooklyn Nets has fathered two kids, one by each of his two ex-wives. Together with his wife Andrea Wilson, he had his first child, a girl named Azurie Elizabeth Irving, in 2015. A son was born to Irving and his current partner, Marlene Wilkerson, in 2021.

All you need to know about Marlene Wilkerson

Marlene Wilkerson is a well-known blogger, Instagram model, and influencer. She is engaged to Kyrie Irving, a professional basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Marlene was born and raised in Compton, CA. It was on August 18, 1993 when she became 28 years old.

Marlene isn’t only a model and an influencer; she’s also a lifestyle coach with as many as 800k subscribers to her YouTube channel, The Find Guru. In the range of $2 million is how much she is said to be worth.

Read Also: Maya Jama Wins The Love Island Presenter Contest As She Receives 50% More Airtime Than Laura Whitmore On ITV