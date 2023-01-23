Maya Jama wins the Love Island presenter contest as she receives 50% more airtime than Laura Whitmore on ITV

A popular reality television show Love Island welcomed a brand new presenter/host, Maya Jama. The 28-year-old stunning presenter is replacing Laura Whitmore, who was the host of the ITV show since 2020.

The stunning presenter is winning hearts with her presentation in the Aftersun episode of Love Island. The Love Island makers also granted her 50 per cent more airtime than compared to the previous host Laura.

This year’s Love Island is hosted by Maya Jama, who, after four episodes, is recommended in the TV show for 19 minutes and 55 seconds, while the ex-host Laura only presented for 13 minutes and 26 seconds in the same episode of the last series.

Laura’s husband, lain Stirling, also made a joke during the show. During an episode, lian cracked a joke saying: ‘She could’ve just sent a text, but we wanted to get our money’s worth out of that return flight to Cape Town.’

On becoming the new host, Maya said: “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan, and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the villa to meet all of the islanders.”

Paul Mortimer, the reality show director, said: “Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy. In Maya Jama, though, we have another high-profile fan of the show who’ll be a great addition to the Love Island family.

“Cool, charming, and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show, as did Laura and, of course, the very much missed Caroline Flack. We’re very pleased to have her on board.”

The new presenter is getting so much appreciation from her fans on the internet after seeing her first episode of Aftersun.

One fan wrote: ‘Maya Jama, please let us breathe. You stepped into this role and said, “Laura, who?” Because this pink ensemble is EVERYTHING #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAftersun.’

Another fan tweeted: The way Maya Jama understands the assignment & adding Indiyah & Sam to the mix, who have great chemistry with each other Aftersun, has actually been enjoyable #LoveIsland.’

A third fan wrote: ‘I think we can all agree @MayaJama has been the highlight of this season’s #LoveIsland. Her becoming the new host is the best thing to happen to the show in years! #Aftersun’

Maya opted for a bold, pink shoulder dress with matching high heels for her first episode. She displays her flat-toned stomach and thus raising the temperature high.

Read Also: Niners victory sparked by George Kittle’s ‘unbelievable’ catch Led 49ers to Return to the NFC Championship Game