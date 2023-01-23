Niners victory sparked by George Kittle’s ‘unbelievable’ catch Led 49ers to Return to the NFC Championship Game

George Kittle, an American football tight end for the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League, makes a fantastic catch from a 95-yard game which led to the 49er’s return to the NFC championship game.

San Francisco 49ers, in the third quarter of a tie game with 5:19 left, Purdy, Niners quarterback, rolled to his left intending to hit Brandon Aiyuk on a crossing route. He kept his eyes downfield and saw Kittle smudging down the middle. Kittle waved his right hand at Purdy, and the quarterback threw it in front of his tight end.

Kittle diverted the ball to himself, bouncing off his facemask and reached back out with both hands to drag it in before it hit the ground and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs could drop a big hit.

Running back Christian McCaffery said: “That was unbelievable,”

“That was one of the best catches I’ve ever seen. That’s a special player doing special things. And plays like that definitely boost momentum.”

For the Niners, the 12th consecutive win booked their ticket to their third NFC Championship Game appearance in four seasons. Kittle’s performance in the game also became his best career performance, as he finished with five catches for 95 yards, surpassing the 63 yards he had in a divisional-round win against the Green Bay Packers. Also, this was the highest by a Niners tight end in a playoff game.

Kittle, about his performance, said: “I’m not in the read at all, “Brock is a good quarterback who keeps his eyes up when the play is falling apart, and his No. 1 and his No. 2 wasn’t open, so for him to look back inside to see a white glove hand fly up and give me a shot at the ball, that’s just outstanding quarterback play.”

After the game, Purdy took a dig at Kittle and said that it seemed that he was bobbling the ball for 10 seconds. To which Kittle laughed and said: “I was trying to be dramatic, “It was just for TV. I was trying to be a little dramatic and get the ratings up. That’s what we’re here for.”

