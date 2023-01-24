What happened to Peggy Hickey? The Reason for the Death of a Broadway Choreographer has been Revealed

Peggy Hickey, a multifaceted artist and award-winning choreographer who worked widely in theatre, opera, cinema, and television, has died. Let’s take a closer look at how Peggy Hickey died.

What Became of Peggy Hickey?

We regret to tell people that Peggy Hickey, a composer and choreographer, died after a long battle with cancer. I last saw Peggy’s work in Anastasia on Broadway. She also choreographed the dance for the film A Gentleman’s Guide to Loving and Violence. She has also directed and coordinated numerous regional plays for the Tuacahn Academy of the Arts, including Elf, Mischief in Tahiti at the Geneva Lyric Opera, and A Gentleman’s Handbook to Love and Murder for 3D Productions and Tuacahn, respectively.

Cause of Death for Peggy Hickey:

According to official records, Peggy died as a result of cancer complications. In one of the friend’s assertions about Peggy’s cause of death, the message reads as follows. I’m saddened to read that Peggy Hickey died after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Peggy was a tough woman, a strong professional, and a fantastic choreographer. She was always pleasant and encouraging of me, mainly when she got me back into tap shoes after 25 years! Here she is with filmmaker Larry Raben over production at Ogunquit for our excellent production of “Great Work If You Can Get It,” one of the top picks I’ve ever done and the play that introduced me to my dear friend, Sally Struthers. Peggy, rest in peace.

Peggy Hickey, Who was She?

Peggy Hickey, an award-winning choreographer, is one of today’s most versatile artists, having worked widely in theatre, opera, cinema, and television. Peggy won an MTV Video Music Award for “Best Choreography” for her work on Grammy-winning singer Beck’s The New Pollution. She choreographed the dance sequences for the hit television programme 90210 (CW), “So I Thought I Could Dance”, for Christina Applegate’s Samantha Who? (ABC), and The Brady Bunch Movie, for which she received an MTV Movie Award nomination for “Best Dance Sequence in a Feature Film” (Paramount). Peggy and Eric, Monty Python’s Idle, collaborated on the New York and Los Angeles productions of An Evening Without Monty Python. She choreographed the “Nurse Ball” episodes of General Hospital (ABC) for eight seasons, as well as “Jail House Tango” for NBC’s Passions. At the Julliard School, she choreographed Hansel and Gretel. Her work has been seen at the Los Angeles Opera, the Lyric Opera of Chicago, the San Francisco Opera, the Houston Grand Opera, the Seattle Opera, the Canadian Opera Company, and the Palm Beach Opera (Live from Lincoln Center, PBS). Peggy choreographed The King & I and La Cenerentola at the Théâtre du Châtelet, Ballo en Maschara (Hong Kong Arts Festival), Don Giovanni, Salome (Savonlinna Opera Festival), and Don Giovanni.

Peggy Hickey Contributes Her Own “Spoonful of Sweetness” while Directing:

Peggy Hickey has a lot to be proud of in her professional life, from her tenure with the Los Angeles Opera to her many Broadway awards. Her most recent project, though, has her putting her directorial touch on a classic as popular as Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins. At the same time, she travels to work at Tuacahn Center for the Arts under the shadow of the gorgeous red rocks. Peggy Hickey had wanted to be an actress since she was four. She began with a love of dancing, which led to opportunities as a dancer, dance captain, choreographer, and director. She also has extensive opera expertise.

Read Also – Leo Lagana: The Inspirational Social Media Star Leo Lagana died.