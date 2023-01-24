Missing person Stephen Riddick found dead in Glasgow.

The body of Stephen Riddick, a man from Glasgow, was found in Dumfries after he was reported missing.

What Happened to Stephen Riddick? A Missing Person’s Case and Investigation

Stephen Riddick was found dead, and it is noted that the cause of his death was suicide.

While the reason behind Stephen Riddick’s suicide is currently unknown, an investigation is going on, and the police officers have found no evidence of any criminal involvement in his death at this time.

During the search for Stephen Riddick, police released his details online, including his appearance and age, and also made a public appeal for information.

As a result of the appeal, the police received a tip-off about a body that had been found, and they suspect that it might be Stephen.

While the police have not yet officially confirmed the identity of the body, they have informed Stephen’s family of the development.

Police officers have confirmed that Stephen was found in a building on West Nile Street in Glasgow.

What does the police investigation bring out?

It was reported that police have found a body; it is unknown who the body belongs to, but it may be Stephen Riddick’s body; he was reported missing last week in the Dumfries area.

The body was discovered on West Nile Street in Glasgow city center.

The police officers found the body on January 20, 2023.

Aside from all of this, the investigation is still ongoing. Police have notified Stephen Riddick’s family and are waiting for official identification.

A police investigation is underway to determine whether the body found is his.

The police are actually going to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death, as no clues have been found for the suicide.

Who was Stephen Riddick?

A man from Glasgow, known as Stephen Riddick, was reported missing from the Dumfries area a week ago. He had been married to Kathryn Fawkes for the past 17 years, and the couple had been residing together in Glasgow.

Stephen Riddick’s Obituary and Funeral

The police are investigating the cause of Riddick’s suicide, and the family grieves this tragic and shocking demise.

There is no confirmed information regarding Stephen’s obituary and funeral. But it will take place soon as the body is handed over to the family and official recognition is made.

Stephen’s wife wrote an emotional post about her love and sadness for him.

In her remarks, she mentioned that she would look after the needs of the family member while he is absent.

Read More: Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting: 7 Dead, 1 Injured; Suspect In Custody