At the age of 73, Thomas Birmingham, former state Senate president, passed away

Former president of the Massachusetts state Senate, Thomas F. Birmingham, passed away at 73. Thomas also worked as a gubernatorial candidate and as a union lawyer. Let’s check out more details about Thomas and the reason behind his death.

What happened to Thomas

On Friday, Thomas died in Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston at 73. Boston Globe shares this news on social media.

“United States of America flag and Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag half-staff notification – former Massachusetts State Senate President Thomas F. Birmingham.

Please be advised that Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey has ordered that the United States of America Flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings beginning immediately until sunset on the day of interment, in honour of the life and legacy of former Senate President, Thomas F. Birmingham, who passed away on January 20, 2023.

The reason behind the death

Birmingham, also known as “Tom”, died in Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. According to the Boston Globe, his health declined suddenly. He worked as a labour attorney for Chelsea and New York City.

His wife, Dr Selma Botman, is a senior administrative officer at Yeshiva University and works as an author. The couple has two daughters and two grandchildren.

As the news broke out, his friends and family members remembered him and posted condolences on Social Media.

Tom Birmingham was known as an earnest public servant who always tried to move Massachusettes forward. In a tweet, Maura Healey wrote, “He had a towering intellect and curiosity, and an ability to connect with a range of people.”

Details about Thomas Birmingham

Thomas was born in 1949 in the Charlestown neighbourhood of Boston. He completed his education as a Rhodes Scholar and graduated from Harvard College and Harvard Law School.

Thomas worked as a labour and Democratic state legislator from 1993 to 2001.

Recently he worked as executive director of Citizen Schools in Massachusetts. This organization works as a non-profit and helps learners with hands-on learning and career shaping.

Social Media tributes

CBS Boston

Senate President Thomas Birmingham was an incredible public servant dedicated to moving Massachusetts forward. He had a towering intellect, curiosity, and ability to connect with a range of people.

Roy Avallaneda

Heartfelt condolences to the family of Tom Birmingham. I always considered Tom one of the best political figures to come out of Chelsea.

A man who was raised in a working-class family here in Chelsea. Extremely intelligent, Harvard University Grad, Rhodes Scholar, and went on to run for office and was the Senate President! He was also very Well respected for his position of improving public education and advocating for labour unions. Rest in Peace, Tom.

Cambridge Fire Dept

Half-staff notification: @MassGovernor has ordered flags lowered to half-staff until sunset on the day of interment in honor of former Senate President Thomas F. Birmingham who passed away on January 20, 2023.

Additional details re the date of interment will be provided.

Charlie Sherman

Sorry to hear of the passing of Tom Birmingham. A Rhodes Scholar, and Harvard Law Grad who went on to become Massachusetts Senate President but never forgot that he was a Chelsea guy. He loved his City and the people in it.

May he rest in peace.

Read Also : 21-year-old woman Jacquline Jones from San Diego goes missing after walking out of rehab in Los Angeles