Who is Tracy Tutor’s partner? Is Tracey still with Eric?

Tracy Tutor is an actress, reality television personality, real estate agent, and author. Tracy Tutor is well recognized for her work in Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. Tracy also began her career as an actress, and in 1990, she appeared in the films “Expose” and “No Vacancy”. In 2020, Tracy released his book Fear Is Just a Four-Letter Word: How to Develop the Unstoppable Confidence to Own Any Room, which was listed as a Wall Street Journal bestseller. In early 2020, Tracy co-founded the sugar-free wine company UN’SWEET Zero Mine.

Who is Tracy Tutor Boyfriend?

Tracy Tutor started a relationship with Erik Anderson after divorcing her first marriage. Erik Anderson is a celebrity personal trainer. Tracey and Erik Anderson have been highlighted by many media outlets for their fitness during the lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tracy Tutor Boyfriend Erik Anderson, and Tracy are Still together.

Who is Tracy Tutor’s Husband?

Tracey Tutor married Jason Maltas in 2004. Tracy and Jason Maltas have two daughters. Tracy and her husband Jason live in Brentwood, Los Angeles, with their daughters. In February 2018, Tracy filed for divorce from Jason Maltas. Tracy cited “incompatible kin” as the reason for their divorce. Tracy Tutor and Jason Maltas ended their 13-year relationship in 2018.

How old is Tracy Tutor?

Tracy Tutor was born to Ronald N. Tutor and Cheryl Osterkamp in Hidden Hills, California, U.S. Tracy Tutor’s age is 47 years. Tracy Tutor’s birth date is August 11, 1975. Tracy did her studies at The University of Southern California. Tracy Tutor’s zodiac sign is Leo. Tracy Tutor’s nationality is American.

How much is Tracy Tutor’s Net Worth?

Tracy Tutor has a net worth of around $20 million. Tracy Tutor has earned her money as an actress and model. Tracy Tutor has appeared in many movies and TV shows as well as working as a model for many companies and products. Tessy has expensive cars and luxury cars. She lives her life luxuriously.

