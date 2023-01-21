Is Mo the comedian married or single? Who is Mo Gilligan Wife?

Mo Gilligan is a famous British Stand-up Comedian. Mo Gilligan is well-recognized for his observational comedy. Mo Gilligan started his comedy career many years ago by uploading comedy clips on social media and got successful in 2017.

Mo Gilligan also hosted “The Lettuce Show” on Channel 4. Currently, Mo Gilligan is the co-host of “The Big Nasty Show” on Channel 4. In 2020, Mo Gilligan was a judge on “The Masked Singer UK” since the second series. Mo Gilligan took a break from “The Masked Dancer UK” in 2022 due to work issues, and Mo Gilligan was replaced by Peter Crouch.

Mo Gilligan competed with Claudia Winkleman in the 2018 edition of “The Big Fat Quiz of the Year” on Channel 4 and emerged the winner of the show. Mo Gilligan launched his show “The Lettuce Show with Mo Gilligan” on Channel 4 on 19 July 2019, which Mo Gilligan hosts. Subsequently, Gilligan’s first show on Netflix, “Mo Gilligan: Momentum”, was released globally in 190 countries.

How much is Mo the comedian worth?

Mo Gilligan’s net worth is 18 million pounds. According to the newspapers, Mo Gilligan charges £100,000 per episode for “The Masked Singer” and £800k per series. Mo Gilligan has appeared in many comedy shows and musical comedies. Mo Gilligan earns all his income from his comedy.

Who is Mo Gilligan Wife?

Mo Gilligan is an unmarried man. Being unmarried is not Mo Gilligan’s wife. Mo Gilligan was in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend. Mo Gilligan’s girlfriend’s name is Sophie Wise. She is a famous actress. Mo and Sophie Wise were in a relationship for four years, but in September 2022, both of them ended their four-year relationship. It is not yet known whether Mo Gilligan has been in a relationship recently.

How old is Mo Gilligan?

Mo Gilligan’s real name is Mosiah Bikila Gilligan. Mo Gilligan’s age is 34 years. Mo Gilligan was born to Jamaican and St. Lucian descent parents in London, England. Mo Gilligan’s birth date is 19 February 1988. Mo Gilligan did his study at Pimlico Academy. Mo Gilligan’s zodiac sign is Pisces. Mo Gilligan’s nationality is British.

What made Mo Gilligan famous?

Mo Gilligan is famous for his comedy, but his popularity started in 2017 when Mo Gilligan uploaded on Twitter about different types of DJs. And then a sketch set a record of 1 million hits in just 24 hours.

