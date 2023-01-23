Who is Ellen Gilland? A Woman Fatally Shot Her Husband, Jerry Gilland

Ellen Gilland, 76, has been arrested for murdering her terminally ill husband in a Florida hospital. On Saturday, Ellen Gilland, 76, shot and killed her sick husband at a Florida hospital. She then holed herself in his room for four hours before giving up. Let’s look into it more.

Who is Ellen Gilland?

Ellen Gilland, 76, allegedly made a pact with her terminally ill husband several weeks before allegedly shooting and killing him in a hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida. Ellen Gilland, 76, is being investigated for first-degree murder. Gilland notified Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young at a news conference that she and her 77-year-old husband, Jerry Gilland, had arranged the event due to his illness.

Police arrived at the location of the incident around 11:35 a.m. When the police came, Ellen Gilland was trapped in her husband Jerry Gilland’s 11th-floor chamber. Officers used a device to deflect the lady “to get her to put that pistol down long enough for us to hit her something less lethal,” according to Police Chief Jakari Young. While authorities attempted to persuade Gilland to leave the room, the hospital’s other patients and personnel were evacuated. Young claimed that she had planned to shoot herself but had changed her mind and could not do so.

Statement from the Health System:

The institution, located in Altamonte Springs, Florida, is part of AdventnHealth’s nine-state network of healthcare facilities. “We are horrified by the tragedy that happened at the Advent Health Daytona Beach facility today,” the nonprofit healthcare system said in a statement. “Our prayers are with all impacted.” It thanked the police for their assistance in maintaining the safety of patients, staff, and visitors on Saturday. There is assistance available! If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Press Conference:

Ellen stated that she and her husband discussed her health issues about three weeks ago and decided that if things “continued to take a turn for the worse,” Young said. “Initially, I assume the idea was a murder-suicide so she killed him and then she was going to turn the pistol on herself but decided she couldn’t go through with it,” he told reporters. According to Young, the husband was informed that the shooting would occur today. It’s unknown how long he was in the hospital. Personnel and patients in adjoining rooms were evacuated during the situation. Young praised the cops for securely removing the patients and stated that the 11th floor is reserved for patients who are terminally ill.

