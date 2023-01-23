Slick Goku aka Reggie Groover A popular YouTube animator’s death has been confirmed by his family

Unfortunately, Slick Goku, aka Reggie Groover, a famous American Youtuber, died on Friday, January 20, 2023. Let’s see more details about Slick Goku’s death and the cause of his death.

What happened to Slick Goku

On January 20, Slick Goku passed away, surrounded by his friends and family. Due to his sudden death, all of his follower’s admirers are in a state of shock, and all the people from his community are mourning the loss of a talented artist.

The death news of Slick Goku was confirmed by his family members through social media. When people came to this news about him, they started paying tribute on Social Media and writing their emotions for their favourite YouTuber.

Official Twitter account of Devil Artemis Animation posted on the platform and confirmed his death: “So ive got permission from his family to post this,But with great sadness, I announce that our close friend Reggie @SlickGoku2GS is no longer with us. Please consider helping the family. Thank you, Reggie. we love you man.”

What’s the reason behind the death of Slick Goku

Famous American Youtuber Slick Goku, aka Reggie, died in a very unfortunate way on Friday, January 20. According to the reports, the reason behind his death is severe seizures. At the time of his death, all the family members around him.

Slick Goku’s mother, Janice Gore, organized a fundraiser as “Gofundme” with the assistance of Janice Gore and Juston Schramm. A funeral ceremony will be scheduled for Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Fundraiser “Gofundme” has been organized by his mother

Hello,

My name is Janice, and I’m writing this on behalf of my son, Reggie Groover. Reggie passed away with family around him, and we are asking for Donations to assist with the Funeral cost. Reggie had a creative soul. He created his own YouTube Community and worked diligently to create his own videos. Anywhere Reggie would go he would make friends. Reggie was the kind of man that would support those he cared about.

He is a dependable man who is dedicated to improving himself. Slick enjoyed living life to the fullest. He loved running, swimming, and skateboarding. Reggie loved juice and would have juice every single day. He learned a lot of life lessons from his grandfather when they would go fishing together.

Reggie loved his dog, Smokey. Reggie would get jealous when Smokey would come to me instead of him. One of the few people that Reggie touched is JB Coleman.

Here is a quick passage from him: Reggie was a one-of-a-kind person he was the best friend you could ever ask for. He was my best friend, we had known each other for only 7 years but honestly, it felt more like a lifetime.

I wanted to let you and your family know Reggie was loved by many people and had many fans across the world who he brought joy I worked with him for many years and I saw people’s faces light up when they would meet him he brought light to this dark world and everyone will feel the loss.

I want to thank everyone that reached out to say something nice about Reggie. It means far more than anyone will ever know. Reggie affected each and every person he came in contact with.

Any donations that are sent are greatly appreciated.

Tributes posted on social media

Alejandro Saab = Cyno

Holy shit.. I’m so sorry man

Freddie Heinz

I’ve been quiet for the last few days because Reggie, to you known as

@SlickGoku2GS

has died 2 days ago due to a severe seizure. He was a very good friend of mine and I’m heartbroken. This gofundme page for his funeral please donate or retweet and share

The Northern Glacier

R.I.P Reggie. The man who made everyone’s lives better. He made people smile, laugh, and feel joy. He was really one of a kind.

Dragon Ball-holic

it’s tough… he’s looking down at us, telling us to push on, I don’t know him personally, but I watched his content a lot, Slick was and still is an inspiration to me.He was funny, charismatic, smart, friendly.That’s why we love him, as JB said, he’s that friend you need.

JJVoiceovers

RIP to Reggie aka

@SlickGoku2GS. He was an amazing guy. Even through bad times he managed to make people like me happy. He was a outstanding man in many ways than one. I’m happy that he got to strive and earn the amazing future he gained. I learned many lessons from this man. RIP.

Jkenny

no words at all to say the man himself who played a slick Goku may he rest in peace I don’t know what’s going to happen with his Twitter or his channel he will always be truly loved with the heart and soul of friends he made I’ve talked with him many times before rip man love

