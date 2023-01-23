Who is Brooke Shields married to and how long have they been married? Did Brooke Shields ever have a baby?

Brooke began her modelling career as a child and, at age 12, landed the lead role in Louis Malle’s Pretty Baby (1978). Brooke also starred in several theatre plays, including Franco Zeffirelli’s Endless Love (1981) and The Blue Lagoon (1980). Brooke Shields is well-recognized for NBC sitcoms Suddenly Susan (1996–2000) and Lipstick Jungle (2008–2009). In 2022, Brooke appeared in the “Momma Named Me Sheriff” and “Would I Lie to You? (US)” television series.

How old is Brooke Shields?

Brooke Shields is 57 years old. Brooke Shields’s full name is Brooke Christa Shields. Brooke Shields’s birth date is May 31, 1965. Brooke Shields is from Manhattan, New York, U.S. Brooke Shields’s parents are Teri Shields and Francis Alexander Shields. Brooke Shields was born to an English, French, Irish, and Italian ancestry father and an English, German, Scotch-Irish, and Welsh-descent mother. Brooke Shields’s height is 6 feet approx. Brooke graduated from Princeton University. Brooke Shields’s Nationality is American.

Who is Brooke Shields Husband?

Brooke Shields dated actor Dean Cain for 22 years. Brooke Shields married twice. Brooke Shields married for the first time in 1997. Andre Agassi is the first husband of Brooke Shields. He is a tennis player. Brooke and Andre have been in a relationship since 1993. Brooke and Andre divorced in 1999.

Brooke married television writer Chris Henchy in 2001 after divorcing Andre. Brooke and Chris became friends in 1999. Chris and Brooke have two daughters named Rowan Francis Henchy and Grier Hammond Henchy. Brooke lives with her husband and daughters in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, New York City.

Is Brooke Shields still married to Chris?

Yes, Brooke Shields is still married to Chris Henchy. Chris Henchy is the second husband of Brooke Shields. Brooke Shields and Chris married in 2001 and are still together. The couple also has two daughters. Brooke and Chris live with their daughter in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, New York City.

What is Brooke Shields most famous for?

Brooke began is famous for her work in “The Blue Lagoon” and “Endless Love” films. In 1974, Brooke made her acting debut with the “After the Fall” television series. In 1976, Brooke made her film debut with “Alice, Sweet Alice” as Karen Spages.

After that, Brooke Shields acted in many movies, and television series, including King of the Gypsies, Just You and Me, Kid, The Muppets Take Manhattan, Backstreet Dreams, The Seventh Floor, The Misadventures of Margaret, Our Italian Husband, The Greening of Whitney Brown, My Boyfriend’s Meds, The Hot Flashes, A Castle for Christmas, The Muppet Show, I Can Make You Love Me, Tales from the Crypt, Nothing Lasts Forever, Suddenly Susan, Miss Spider’s Sunny Patch Kids, Two and a Half Men, Hannah Montana, Jane the Virgin, The Boy Who Cried Werewolf, Creative Galaxy, Mr. Pickles, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Murphy Brown, and more.

Read Also:- Who is Mickey Guyton’s spouse? Where is Mickey Guyton’s husband from?