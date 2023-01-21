Who is Mickey Guyton’s spouse? Where is Mickey Guyton’s husband from?

Mickey Gayton is a famous American country music artist. Mickey started singing at a young age. After moving to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2011, she signed a recording contract with Capitol Records Nashville. In 2015 the label released Mickey Gayton’s debut extended play (EP), “Unbreakable”.

In 2015, Capitol released Mickey’s debut single, “Better Than You Left Me”. This song peaked at number 34 on the US Country Airplay chart. For Which Mickey was nominated for the Academy of Country Music Awards. In 2020, Mikey released his single “Black Like Me”.

Who is Mickey Guyton Husband?

Mickey Guyton is a married woman. Mickey Guyton’s husband’s name is Grant Savoy. Mickey Guyton started a relationship with Grant Savoy in 2010. Grant Savoy is an attorney. In November 2016, Mickey and Grant announced their engagement. Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy married in June 2017 in Kauai, Hawaii, surrounded by 23 friends and family. In August 2020, the couple announced that, they were expecting their first child. In February 2021, Mickey gave birth to a son named Grayson. Mickey Gayton and her husband Grant have been together since 2010 and are living their married life happily. Mickey Guyton’s husband, Grant Savoy, was born to his parents in Kauai, Hawaii, in 1983. But Grant was raised in Los Angeles, California.

What song is Mickey Guyton famous for?

Mickey Gayton is famous for her single “Nice Things”. Apart from this, Mickey Gayton released many songs and became more famous.

How much is country singer Mickey Guyton worth?

Mickey Gayton earns his income from his singing and songwriting. According to sources, the net worth of Mickey Gayton is between $1 million to $5 million. Mickey Gayton is living his life in luxury. Mickey Guyton has all the amenities he needs.

Mickey Guyton Singing Career

Mickey Gayton made her singing debut with the “Better Than You Left Me” single. In 2021, Mickey made his first studio album, “Remember Her Name”. In 2014, Mickey made her first Extended play, “Unbreakable”. After that, Mickey Gayton released many songs, including Bridges, Mickey Guyton, “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?”, “Heartbreak Song”, “Heaven Down Here”, “Nice Things”, “Black Like Me”, “Sister”, “Boys”, “Cross Country”, “Love My Hair”, “Nothing Else Matters”, “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”, “O Holy Night”, “Crazy”, “Have a Little Faith in Me”, “How You Love Someone”, “Why Baby Why”, and more.

